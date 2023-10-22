It was a tough outing for Jambos fans as Hearts suffered a heavy defeat at Tynecastle

Hearts endured a tough day at Tynecastle as their visitors secured a dominant 4-1 win over the Jambos. The sun was gloriously shining and the Hearts fans had been in strong voice. However, it took just four minutes for the eventual Man of the Match Matt O’Riley to put the Hoops 1-0 up with a beautiful finish and Hearts spent the remaining 86 minutes struggling to catch up.

Daizen Maeda netted the second goal following a cross from Reo Hatate just before half-time and the Gorgie fans completely lost their voice.

Under a minute into the second half, Celtic were awarded a controversial penalty following a foul on the third goal-scorer Kyogo Furuhashi against the returning Alex Cochrane. However, Hatate failed to convert the attempt into a goal and the Jambos were given a resurgence.

Lawrence Shankland scored what would end up being a consolation goal, netting his sixth of the season and first in eight fixtures. However, it all proved too much for the Tynecastle faithful as Tomoko Iwati hammered the final nail in the coffin after 81 minutes.

Here are some of the best fan, player and manager moments from 90 minutes at in Gorgie...

