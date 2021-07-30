A pulsating 45 minutes. The noise, the intensity, the pressure.

It’s been an intriguing half. Hearts got the lead early on having started quick, backed by a passionate support. It was everything they wanted. Putting pressure on a Celtic side in a difficult period.

Celtic, however, built into the game and controlled possession - around 75 per cent of the ball. As the game progressed Hearts got deeper and deeper until the 3-4-3 became 5-4-1. Celtic’s positioning of their full-backs in field was causing issues and the wingers staying very wide.

It led to some easy possession. However, in the defensive third, Hearts got men in front of the ball so well to block shots and avenues behind.

On the flip side, through GMS and Ginnelly, they posed a constant threat on the counter with Celtic leaving plenty of space to attack down the flanks.

On an individual level. Beni Beningime and Andy Halliday have got through a power of work with the new boy showing his ball-winning and game-breaking-up abilities.