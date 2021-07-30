LiveHearts 2 - 1 Celtic RECAP: John Souttar nets late winner to raise the roof off Tynecastle
Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park for their cinch Premiership opener.
It is more than 500 days since the Gorgie side played a top-flight match, a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren consigning the club to a year in the Championship.
Robbie Neilson’s men have had a strong start to the season with four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup with no goals conceded.
There could be a debut for new signing Beni Baningime with a number of squad decisions to consider.
More than 5,000 Hearts fans will be in attendance after the club were given permission for an extra 700 tickets.
They face a Celtic side going through a difficult period. New boss Ange Postecoglou has a big job on his hands and the team were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers during the week by FC Midtjylland.
We will have all the latest from Tynecastle Park throughout the evening.
Hearts v Celtic: Updates, reaction and analysis
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 21:55
- Kick-off 8pm
- Live on Sky Sports
- Team news 6.45pm
FT: Hearts 2 - 1 Celtic
Tynecastle was bedlam. The perfect start to the season continues for Robbie Neilson’s men.
Gordon to the rescue
Gordon is forced into two great saves at the death.
Forget 5,000, it sounds like 50,000 in Tynecastle
Hearts 2 Celtic 1!
The free-kick from Smith is met by Souttar who loops a header up and over Bain. Bedlam
Nearly a goal for Hearts!
A cross to the back post is won by Gnanduillet, the ball is then cleared to the middle of the box. Souttar, running on to the ball, heads it towards the corner but Bain saves.
GMS OFF, Haring ON
Goal disallowed
Celtic continue to put pressure on. It is worked to the byline and squared for Abada to finish but the linesman had already flagged.
Goal Celtic
Anthony Ralston slaloms his way inside and past a number of Hearts players to fire past Gordon.
Seconds before Neilson was demanding his players get up the pitch quicker.
Back underway
HT: Hearts 1 - 0 Celtic
A pulsating 45 minutes. The noise, the intensity, the pressure.
It’s been an intriguing half. Hearts got the lead early on having started quick, backed by a passionate support. It was everything they wanted. Putting pressure on a Celtic side in a difficult period.
Celtic, however, built into the game and controlled possession - around 75 per cent of the ball. As the game progressed Hearts got deeper and deeper until the 3-4-3 became 5-4-1. Celtic’s positioning of their full-backs in field was causing issues and the wingers staying very wide.
It led to some easy possession. However, in the defensive third, Hearts got men in front of the ball so well to block shots and avenues behind.
On the flip side, through GMS and Ginnelly, they posed a constant threat on the counter with Celtic leaving plenty of space to attack down the flanks.
On an individual level. Beni Beningime and Andy Halliday have got through a power of work with the new boy showing his ball-winning and game-breaking-up abilities.
John Souttar has been excellent in marshalling James Forrest.
Nearly 2-0
Hearts get a chance again. Down the right-hand side, the ball is floated into the box. Nir Bitton missed the header and it landed to Alex Cochrane. He fizzed a shot which just went passed the far post.
Turnbull goes close
Abada gets down the right, cuts it across for Turnbull entering the Hearts box but he hits the ball over. A player of his quality should be doing better.
Hearts chance!
Brilliant work from Beningime sets Hearts free. Ginnelly runs and cuts inside with GMS clipping it to Smith. The wing-back fires the ball wide.
Celtic shot
The ball is worked along the midfield to Abada. Cutting in off the right he fires over.
Fan frustration
Andy Halliday appeared to win the ball cleanly in midfield but Bobby Madden called it as a free-kick.
The result? Chants against the SFA, featuring a four-word expletive.