Premier Sports Cup trip to St Mirren is next on the Tynecastle fixture list

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one at Tynecastle Park would deem Hearts’ 63-year wait for League Cup success acceptable. Derek McInnes arrived from Kilmarnock only weeks ago but already understands the desire for that specific piece of silverware. Rebranded the Premier Sports Cup for sponsorship, the tournament is high on the priority list in Gorgie as Hearts travel to St Mirren for Saturday’s last-16 tie.

McInnes won the competition as Aberdeen manager in 2014, then finished runner-up in both 2016 and 2018. Hearts hope he can navigate a route to Hampden Park for them this year. Their last League Cup final win was so long ago that many fans won’t remember it. Those who vaguely can may still have difficulty picturing what the trophy looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 27 October, 1962, Hearts beat Kilmarnock 1-0 with a Norman Davidson goal in front of a 51,000 Hampden crowd to take the League Cup back to Edinburgh. Legendary manager Tommy Walker got the better of his Killie counterpart Willie Waddell in what was one of the last successes of the Tynecastle club’s halcyon period during the 1950s and 60s. They won two Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and four League Cups in that time.

The McInnes era is very much at the embryonic stage but there is a clear desire to win silverware. He is mindful that Hearts’ last Scottish Cup success was in 2012, fully 50 years after their last League Cup celebration. “Any cup success, whether it's the League Cup or the Scottish Cup, I think clubs like Hearts should aim for,” said McInnes. “There's probably a frustration that they've not won more in recent years. That will come from the fact that you see other clubs, smaller clubs, winning trophies as well. Why can't it be us? We've just got to try and put ourselves in that position. It's something we need to work towards.

“In time, I just want us to be arriving at Hampden time and time again, feeling comfortable in that environment, feeling comfortable dealing with semi-finals and hopefully finals and being 90 minutes away. Every Hearts player, and I've said this to them when they all signed, they should have signed because they wanted to lift a trophy and be successful here.

“Players sign for clubs for loads of reasons. Sometimes they'll sign for the manager, sometimes they'll sign for location, and sometimes they'll sign for financial reasons and all the rest of it. But when you sign for Hearts, we've all got to meet the responsibility that our job is to win a trophy. Hopefully that is the case. Whether the recent history is not great across the League Cup, what matters is we're all here. Can we do something here so we can make our mark on the place?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis concert and the Edinburgh Fringe

Supporters are pondering whether 2025/26 might be their year after Hearts began with six wins from six in all competitions under McInnes. The manager hasn’t attended any Edinburgh Fringe events but enjoyed Oasis’ recent concert at Murrayfield Stadium, where he was warmly received by Jambos in the crowd.

“I've never been at the Fringe. I was at Oasis for a night. The fans are talking to me now because we're winning,” he laughed. “There's a lot of optimism, it's clear. I love any reason I've got to go to Tynecastle. I love the stadium. I love it when it's empty, just being in about it. I love it even more when it's full. I just like that I'm working here. I've not really been into the city too much. Obviously, we've been busy and out here [training ground] we are a bit detached for that side of it.

“You can tell there's been a buy-in at the minute and as I said after the game on Sunday, the fans are choking for something, bursting for just some sort of level of hope and success. I'm well aware of that. It's a responsibility I'm aware of and I'm comfortable with and hopefully we can do that in our time here.

“It's probably what I thought it was. I've played against Hearts teams over the years and their fans always turned up in big numbers, especially when they've been doing well. On Sunday, my own boys were in the crowd and loved it. Players were all talking about it. It's good for the foreign lads who maybe don't know too much about Hearts to see that this is who you're playing for. If it's not clear by now - that's who we do play for. That's what's important and we need to make sure that we thrive on that, really, rather than go under on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Hearts player certainly thriving so far this term is centre-back Craig Halkett. He lost almost five kilograms in weight over the summer in a determined drive to ensure he earned a regular place in McInnes’ side. He has been the embodiment of solidarity so far. “The credit for Craig Halkett is Craig Halkett. When I first set eyes on Craig Halkett pre-season, he had clearly been working,” said McInnes, who previously made transfer moves for Halkett.

“He's a player I've tried to sign in the past and a player I've always admired. He has not been without his issues here with injuries and stuff like that, but he heads a ball perfectly with his timing. He's a good talker, he's a good organiser, he looks after the ball well, he likes a fight, a scrap. If he needs to fight somebody physically, he'll deal with that. Whether it's in a back three or a back four, I think he copes really well. He knows the club.

“You are kind of hoping that that's what you walk into - players with that kind of approach. You never really know until you come in but, as I say, from day one, Craig Halkett has done every session, ticked every box and did everything I would hope for from him. As has Frankie Kent, has has Stuart Findlay. Jamie McCart was arguably as good as any, then we're setting off through the pre-season work and he gets injured. Michael Steinwender I've been a fan of. I didn't know him as well as others, but he's impressed me no end as well. It's just trying keep them all happy and trying to find a way of fitting them in at times.”