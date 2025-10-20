The former Hearts defender thinks there is a ‘different feel’ to his ex club this season from when he was in Gorgie.

As Hearts put three past Kilmarnock, Claudio Braga’s second goal at Rugby Park had a school playground feel about it.

The Jambos continued their winning run in as McInnes got one over on his former side. Craig Halkett opened the scoring with a set-piece header before a Claudio Braga brace sealed the three points. The win put Hearts five points clear of Celtic, who are no longer in touching distance after their 2-0 defeat to Dundee.

As Hearts now prepare for their mammoth fixture against Celtic on Sunday, former Jambo and 2012 Scottish Cup winner, Ryan McGowan has heaped praise on his former side after their impressive start. The Australian was speaking on BBC Sportsound alongside Ray Bradshaw and Michael Grant.

‘Five-a-side stuff’

McGowan said: “There seems to be a bit of a different feel to Hearts this season, and confidence is a huge thing in football. And when you watch Hearts at the moment, I think it was even Braga's second goal, to be coming into the goalie, and it's almost like five-a-side stuff, sort of the quick touch.

“4,000 Hearts fans there, 3-0 up in a notoriously difficult place, to a Kilmarnock who hadn't lost in nine games. That was a really, really good performance. Kilmarnock fans will be thinking, yes, we gave them a few goals, and I don't think they're great, but I think when you're on that role and you're full of confidence, a lot of things start breaking for you, and that's what the season so far kind of feels like for Hearts.

“They're (the fans) fully confident behind the manager. They like the manager. They know that McInnes has a wonderful track record of being able to put kind of runs together that Hearts, when they signed them, were hoping to do. You know, like what he's done with Aberdeen and like what he's done so far this season. But I think if they win next week, and that goes to eight points, it will be really interesting to see how Celtic and Rangers adapt to it. Because, you know, a lot of the time, they’re used to pressure of being first and second and challenging.”

League still ‘a stretch’ despite strong start

McGowan also said that despite Hearts being five points clear of Celtic and 13 ahead of Rangers, they can’t get carried away just yet. He said: “Yeah, straight off the bat. I think a lot of Hearts fans are feeling very confident. I think if you ask them deep down, they would think it's still a long stretch to win the league.

“I think what fans love and want every season to hope for is to have what the Hearts fans are feeling just now. That sense of feeling like the club's going in the right direction and saying ‘I can't wait for the next game’. And I think that's what every football fan wants from their club.

“Dundee fans will be going home tonight. So proud of their team. ‘Can't wait for next weekend. Can't wait to go down and watch wherever they're playing’ and I think Hearts fans have really got that at the moment. They're enjoying the style of play.”