Hearts ace Josh Ginnelly's delight at first Tynecastle outing since January

Josh Ginnelly impressed in the 3-0 win over Cove Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The winger took to the field in Gorgie for the first time since January 23, in the 3-0 win over Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup, and did so in front of fans.

He impressed throughout but lamented his wayward finishing.

“I enjoyed myself," he told Premier Sports having been named man of the match.

"It was good to get back out there after a long time through injury and stuff. I’m happy with how I performed tonight and the win as well.

“I probably hit the stand about four times but that’ll come. If we are making the chances that is a good sign. When the league comes we’ll be ready and everybody will be firing.

He added: “I don't know how long it has been since I’ve been out here. It’s been a long time for me. I’ve waited and thought about this moment.

"My injuries, that's what happens when you don’t play for two years. I've come in and worked hard, I’m going to get the results from that.”

Hearts had their issues in the cups last season, losing to Alloa Athletic and Brora Rangers, and it is something Ginnelly and his team-mates are looking to avoid again.