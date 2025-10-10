The ex Hearts, Watford and Cardiff City man left a Scottish Championship side in August by mutual agreement

The managerial merry-go round that is Scottish Football is a cut-throat business, which the former Ross County boss knows all to well.

After a tough start to the 2025/26 season, Don Cowie parted ways with County after two home defeats on the bounce. The former Scotland International was appointed manager of his local side in May 2024 following the resignation of Derek Adams. He helped the club stay in the top-flight that season with a victory in the play-offs over Raith Rovers, but wasn’t able to do it a second time around this year, as they lost out to Livingston over the two legs.

Despite relegation, The Staggies looked as if they were going to stick by their man, however, after a poor League Cup campaign and underwhelming start to the season, Cowie was shown the door in August. The former Hearts midfielder was ‘disappointed’ by the decision but claims he will be trying to get back into football as soon as possible.

County exit ‘still a bit raw’

Speaking to the Ross-shire Journal, Cowie said: “there was some really positive moments in my time. I can look back and be very proud of those, but obviously the last couple of months of last season was very difficult and challenging. Obviously, I wanted to carry on and be the manager at Ross County, but I think we all know the way football works. It was just a case of having a discussion, and we felt it was best that somebody else came in. That’s football, it’s life, and you just have to accept it and learn from it, and be better next time.

“At the beginning, it’s still a bit raw, and you feel a bit disappointed, but at the same time it’s a club that gave me a platform within football. I’ve given a lot to the club as well, so there is a lot of respect there both ways. I believe that I always tried to do whatever role I had at the club to the best of my ability and conduct myself in a right and proper manner.

“I’ve been in full time football for over 25 years, and I didn’t know what it was like until I was actually in that position. Everyone thinks it’s all about what happens on a Saturday, but there are different things you’re dealing with during the week that you’re just not exposed to as a coach or assistant manager. It’s an eye-opener, but it was one I relished and embraced.”

‘It certainly hasn’t put me off’

Cowie says that despite the circumstances of him leaving the Dingwall side, he still has ambitions to get back involved in the game. He said: “It certainly hasn’t put me off, that’s for sure. All I know is football. I left school at 16, and it has been a massive part of my life.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to give to football, and I would never be blasé enough to say that it has to be as a manager. I really enjoyed being a manager, but I also really enjoyed being an assistant manager, and I think I was good at it.

“You never know what can happen in football, and I’m open to any role in football. I still see myself as someone who can be a very good manager – and I think I showed that at times – so ultimately I would like to be a manager, but you never know what opportunities will arise. You just need to be ready for whatever comes your way.”