The former St Johnstone man looked set for a Peterborough United move but ended up at Fratton Park

High-flying St Johnstone have had a dream start to life in the SPFL Championship despite losing one of their best players on Deadline Day.

The Saints have earned 16 points from a possible 18 in the second tier as Simo Valakari’s side look unstoppable at the top of the table. When the Perthshire side sold former Jambo, Makenzie Kirk to Portsmouth just before the end of the window it was a real blow to the squad, however they look to have found suitable replacements.

Kirk was one of four last minute signings for Pompey, who acquired the striker’s services for £500k. However, the Northern Irishman was criticised by Peterborough owner, Darragh MacAnthony, after he snubbed them for a south coast move. The Posh chairman claimed the 21-year old will just ‘sit on the bench’ at Fratton Park. The former Hearts ace has now opened up on why he made his controversial move.

‘History’ of Portsmouth sold it for Kirk

According to The News, Kirk said: “there were a couple of other teams interested but for me the Pompey one was the one that I wanted to happen and I’m glad that it did. It was a pleasure for me. I did really well last year individually and I’m happy something like this came up because for me in my career it’s the right step.

He also said Pompey boss John Mousinho had a big role: “He (Mousinho) was brilliant. He showed me a short presentation about what the club is all about and the history. It was something when I came off the call I was sold instantly so he was really good on that. Speaking to the manager and obviously Toby Steward, who is on loan at St Johnstone, he was there at the tail end before I left and they all had the right things to say and that sold me over what I wanted for the next step of my career. It’s the right thing for me.”

“It was one that came about quite early on in the transfer window and it was something that I was really keen on making happen. It just kept prolonging and prolonging but it was one of those I was buzzing to get over the line. It’s one of the ones you need yo be patient and keep doing the right things as a player to make sure you come in the right state of mid when it does happen.”

Big move for Kirk following Hearts exit

The youngster made his Portsmouth debut in front of 20,000 fans at Fratton Park on Saturday in their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. With his whole career ahead of him, Kirk will hope he can help take English football’s sleeping giants back to where they belong.

While he showed promise at Hearts after coming through the youth ranks, he was never able to break into the first team under Steven Naismith. After a loan spell at Hamilton, the former Hearts boss sold Kirk to St Johnstone in July 2024.

Despite The Saints getting relegated, Kirk had an impressive breakout season, scoring eight goals for a side that created limited chances. At the age of 21, perhaps the Pompey move will send the Hearts academy product to the next level.