The former Everton and Aston Villa CEO believes ‘Hearts can challenge’ this season

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Hearts’ 2-0 win at Ibrox, more and more is being made of Tony Bloom’s comments at the start of the season, that The Jambos can challenge at the top of the table.

Derek McInnes has built a side that have a healthy of knack of scoring late goals, winning when they’re not at their best and defending resolutely. While these are all title winning qualities, whether it will be enough to split the Old Firm this season is another matter. However, after Hearts’ dominant display at Ibrox last week, the anticipation is building up in Gorgie that they can do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Bloom said at the start of the season that he has big ambitions for the club, even saying that he thinks Hearts will win the SPFL Premiership title within the next decade. For some, this was a sweeping statement from a new investor, trying to get fans onside and build expectation, for others, it was a declaration of intent, that the new-look Hearts have what it takes to compete with the big boys. Either way, with every victory that Derek McInnes’ men earn, Bloom’s early predictions are getting closer to reality.

‘Sustaining a run’ key for Hearts

Aberdeen had a similar start to Hearts this time last season, as they won ten of their first eleven games in the league. However, after being tipped to potentially challenge the Old Firm, The Reds then dropped off massively and ended up finishing fifth. Despite this, former Dons CEO, Keith Wyness doesn’t think this will happen to Hearts.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, it was a statement victory against Rangers. Look, Tony Bloom came in and predicted second. It’s funny, now it’s looking like it. But then again, if you cast your mind back to last season, Aberdeen were on this incredible winning streak at the start of the season. Everybody was telling the world that they were going to finish second. There was going to be no doubt about it. Then they dropped off dramatically. So it’s all about sustaining a run. Now, my own gut feeling is that Hearts can do that.”

‘Imploding’ Celtic can help Hearts chances

Wyness also claims that The Jam Tarts can take advantage of the turmoil that’s going on in Glasgow at the moment and that Hearts can maintain a challenge if they acquire more additions. He said: “I think they have the ability to sustain the run, and I think that it seems to be working well in terms of sharing information so far. It’s got off to a good start, and that can only be positive. I do think Hearts have got a chance to push on from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they can strengthen the squad even further in January, then great. It’s great for Scottish football if there is this chance. It’d be good if we got a competitive league. If Celtic are imploding as well, who knows? Maybe Hearts can challenge.

After a weekend off next up for Derek McInnes is Falkirk at Tynecastle on Saturday, before the small matter of the Edinburgh Derby.