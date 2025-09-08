Hearts' Adam Forrester rejoins St Johnstone

Loan transfer starts again as per SPFL clubs’ agreement

Hearts defender Adam Forrester has rejoined St Johnstone as part of a co-operation agreement between the clubs. The 20-year-old heads back to Perth and could finally make his debut in Saturday’s Scottish Championship match against Raith Rovers.

Forrester initially moved to St Johnstone in early August but was recalled five days later following an injury to Hearts’ new Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink. He was due to be out for several weeks, so the Edinburgh club chose to bring Forrester back to base for cover in that position.

He did not feature in any matches after the recall and, with Borchgrevink now nearer a return to action, Tynecastle officials have agreed with counterparts at McDiarmid Park that the player should return. It remains to be seen where he fits into the St Johnstone team under head coach Simo Valakari following the recent captaure of former Hearts right-back Liam Smith from Bohemians.

St Johnstone issued a statement confirming Forresters’s move. It stated: “We can confirm that defender Adam Forrester has returned to McDiarmid Park on loan from Hearts. Adam moved to Perth for the season at the beginning of last month as part of a co-operation agreement with the Tynecastle club. The 20-year-old was then recalled by his parent club, but he now returns to Saints ahead of our return to action this Saturday against Raith Rovers.”

The Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained last week that Forrester was being lined up for a second spell with Saints. “Adam Forrester will go back to St Johnstone now,” he told Hearts TV. “We brought Adam back a couple of weeks ago, basically because we’d had a couple of inquiries about one or two of our defenders and we just decided to wait and let the window close before we made a decision on that.

“Christian Borchgrevink will hopefully be back in the next three to four weeks. And we do think that it would be fair for Adam to go out now, and Adam’s understanding of all that.”

Loan transfer moves for other Hearts players

Other Hearts fringe players are expected to head out on loan this month. Goalkeeper Harry Stone is a prime candidate following the arrival of German Alexander Schwolow. Fellow keeper Liam McFarlane suffered a facial injury on Scotland Under-21 duty on Friday and has since withdrawn from the squad.

“I think we’ve still got the option to maybe try and loan out a few players into the Championship,” added McInnes. “There’s still a couple of windows open worldwide as well. Even though our window is closed in the UK. So we’ll look at that. Obviously, we’ve strengthened at goalkeeper and we’ve got quite a few to choose from there when everyone’s up to speed, so we’ll look at that opportunity as well.”

