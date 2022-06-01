Rangers Ciara Grant will join former team mate Emma Brownlie as Hearts Women's first ever full-time professional footballers (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The club have confirmed their second signing in as many days, announcing the signature of Rangers and Republic of Ireland midfielder Ciara Grant on a one-year deal with the club.

Hot on the heels of signing her former team mate Emma Brownlie yesterday, Grant will become only the second Hearts Women player in history to sign on a full-time contract as the club move to become a semi-professional side in the new season.

A full international, the 28-year-old moved to Scotland to sign for the Gers in January and was part of a title winning side that enjoyed an unbeaten season in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, scoring twice for Malky Thomson’s outfit.

And the Letterkenny born player is no stranger to title wins, having won two league titles with Raheny United, alongside two successive FAI Cup triumphs while playing in her native Ireland.

A stint came at UCD Waves, alongside a spell at Sion Swifts, saw Grant added further honours, before a return to Ireland saw her add another title win, this time with Shelbourne, before her move to Scotland in January 2022.

As confirmed by the Jambos in March, the club will head into the 2022/2023 season as a semi-professional club for the first time, which will see the squad made up of a hybrid of full-time and part-time players.

Head coach Eva Olid saw her side finish in eighth position in the SWPL last season, while she also led the side to the semi-final of the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup, however, with the addition of stars such Brownlie and Grant, it indicates the club will be wasting no time in adding quality and experience in order to bring more success to Edinburgh over the coming months and years.