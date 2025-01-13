Hearts address their horrible goals-against column with a new solution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Defensive solidity has underpinned recent performances

With 44 goals conceded in 29 games across all competitions, Hearts entered 2025 needing to address a defence which had become far too generous. They left Ross County after their final match of 2024 lamenting two crazy stoppage-time moments as goal 43 and 44 hit their net to convert a 2-0 victory into a 2-2 draw. Defending was probably the most pressing issue requiring attention at Riccarton.

Now, it would be premature to assume problems are solved after three successive clean sheets to start the new year. Two 1-0 wins over Motherwell and Dundee United, plus Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aberdeen, still leave Hearts working to escape the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone. Nonetheless, signs are that a more rigid back line is forming, one more worthy of Hector Nicol’s famous line “as strong as the old castle rock”.

Craig Halkett and recent signing Jamie McCart paired up in central defence for the first time at Pittodrie and limited Aberdeen to few genuine scoring opportunities. Halkett and Kye Rowles helped keep United and Motherwell out, aided by goalkeeper Craig Gordon and full-backs Adam Forrester and James Penrice. All of the above have combined to help Hearts record three consecutive shutouts for the first time since December 2023.

Any team hard to score against, and therefore hard to beat, carries a strong chance of propelling themselves up the league table. Scottish Cup business takes precedence on Friday night as Hearts travel to Highland League leaders Brechin City to begin the fourth round in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras. League remains the priority, though, so it is encouraging that defensive frailties are improving.

Halkett is a common denominator. Strong, aggressive, experienced and composed, his reading of the game and awareness negate any lack of blinding pace. He prides himself on traditional defending - heading, tackling and organising - and excels at all three. His re-emergence as an integral figure in the Hearts team silences those who labelled him ‘finished’ just a few months ago. Frankie Kent’s unfortunate quad muscle injury in Copenhagen nine games ago created an opening for Halkett to re-establish himself and he seized it with a vice-like grip.

Adaptability is also one of his strengths. Since joining Hearts from Livingston in 2019, he has played beside 13 different players in central defence: John Souttar, Christophe Berra, Michael Smith, Aaron Hickey, Clevid Dikamona, Mihai Popescu, Peter Haring, Taylor Moore, Stephen Kingsley, Toby Sibbick, Frankie Kent, Rowles and now McCart.

Halkett and McCart presented themselves as a potential new solution at the back after looking assured at Aberdeen. “I thought they were outstanding,” said the Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. “I thought Jamie McCart was fantastic. There was just that one moment in the first half, and that's because he's not used to playing how we play and how we defend. He is slightly different to how we ask our back four to play, or the whole team to play.

“He stepped in with his centre-forward once and left a space behind him, and we don't defend like that, but he wouldn't know that yet. When we spoke to him at half-time, he picked it up straight away. He wasn't stepping in, he was holding the line better, and I thought him and Halks were a really good partnership. I thought they were brilliant, both of them.”

With Kent and Stephen Kingsley out for the foreseeable future, and Rowles poised for a transfer to DC United, Halkett and McCart become two increasingly vital players for Hearts.