Hearts aim Twitter jibe at Hibs banner on 'Heart and Soul' day

Hearts have taken the opportunity to poke fun at a banner that was hung up at Tynecastle Park by Hibs fans.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 30th August 2021, 11:32 am
Hibs fans placed a banner at Tynecastle in 2013. Picture: SNS

In 2013, the sheet with ‘We told you so #TickTock’ scrawled on it was placed outside the Main Stand.

It was at a time when Hearts were in a deep financial mess and about to head into administration at the end of the Vladimir Romanov era.

In the intervening period, fans have rallied, raising more than £12million.

Hearts are set to become the biggest fan-owned club in the UK on Monday and the club reminded fans of that banner on Twitter.

The club posted a picture of the banner, accompanied by a grinning face.

Monday has been labelled ‘Heart and Soul Day’ with the majority shareholding to be transferred to the Foundation of Hearts following a delay due to the pandemic.

The fan-led group has been called a “true inspiration” by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust.

