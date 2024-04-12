Hearts will play East Fife away in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Hearts Women are looking to build on their positive 2024 by striking a major win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs this Friday.

Eva Olid’s side have enjoyed a positive calendar year that has lifted them into the SWPL’s fourth spot. Their city rivals are a place below them and three points behind, so a win at the Oriam would be a major boost in their pursuit of that position. Assistant manager Gavin Beith is certain the side are in a good place heading into battle.

He said: "Any derby you look forward to. I think this one is big, as they always are. We are quite closely matched and in the league points there isn't much in it. That adds a bit more to it. Training has been good and we are all looking forward to it.

"I think the first half of the season, we were a little bit inconsistent, we still had good spells but maybe not quite to the standard we would like to be. But in 2024 the girls have been really good. A lot of solid performances, a lot of victories and a lot of goals, that has been really good. We are in good form and everyone is really positive.”

The match is a sell-out and Beith is pleased with how much the clash has progressed in stature. Having lost twice to Hibs this season, there is now a determination to make amends.

He explained: "It's sold out which is great so there will be a good amount of fans for both clubs. Things do change, it's a big derby. From where it was to where it is now, the fact people are looking for these games across the whole football community, not just the female game, is a massive plus.

"You don't want to be losing games against your closest rivals. There's a little bit where maybe we are disappointed with how we performed in both of those games. We could do better and that will be the objective, to go and look to do that.

“Although it is the derby, we have worked out way into a position where we are fourth. We need to take the positives from that and not get focused on it being Hibs. It is just another game but it does bring that bit more significance in terms of the league and hopefully getting the first victory of the season against Hibs."

Olid meanwhile reckons her side enter the derby in a better place than when they last met in November 2023, a 2-1 defeat. She added to the Hearts website: “Just yesterday, I was thinking the last time we played against them was in November, which feels like so long ago.

“For us, it just feels like any other competitive week and that is what we want. We want that normality in the build-up. We have that extra motivation, of course, because it is a derby, and we want the three points.

“In training now, I think the players are more confident. Before, I think you could see a lot of emotions, that is good, but it is about how you control them and right now, I believe we are better at controlling our emotions, which then allows us to play our best football.

“From our point of view, I think we are stronger, whereas I believe Hibs are more or less the same. They were a good team at the start of the season, and they are still a good team now. In terms of us, I believe we are better now, than we were in the previous two derbies, which I believe will give us more confidence going into the match.