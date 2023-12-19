Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been one name flying around the Scottish Premiership rumour mill more than most in recent weeks and that is Hearts' own skipper Lawrence Shankland.

The 28-year-old striker has scored 13 goals already this season for his club, as well as one international goal, and great speculation has arisen that he ex-Dons man will make a move down the M8.

Shankland added to the fire himself by liking a post on his social media accounts that celebrated Rangers winning the Viaplay Cup, however he has since said the recent chat purely signifies he is doing something right in Gorgie.

Similarly, the club's board have insisted that they have no intention of selling their top goal scorer. With 13 goals already, the 28-year-old is well on the way to reaching and breaking his 2022/23 tally of 28 goals and his efforts will be vital in the Jambos' fight for third.

Speaking at the AGM in early December, the Hearts chief executive made his feelings on the matter perfectly clear. "We're not looking to sell Lawrence in January," said CEO Andrew McKinlay. He also added that despite the recent rumours, the club had not actually been approached by anyone.

"I can categorically say that no one, either agents or clubs or anyone, has said anything to us about Lawrence leaving in January or has approached us. There's been absolutely nothing on the subject.

"If someone comes in with an exceptional bid, and it would be exceptional, then of course we would consider it.

"We have a duty to consider it as a board of directors. But we know, and it's been self-evident in the last number of games, just how important Lawrence is to the club. Hence, it would take an incredibly exceptional deal for us to even think about it."