Tony Bloom generated much debate across Scotland after addressing media and Hearts fans in the last week. Bold statements about bringing the William Hill Premiership trophy to Tynecastle Park for the first time since 1960 prompted plenty scorn, but also some excitement among the Gorgie public.

A challenge to the Glasgow duopoly of Celtic and Rangers would be welcomed by most outwith those two clubs. After investing £10m in Hearts, Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Bloom is confident they can ‘disrupt Scottish football’ and win at least one title in the next 10 years. He met Hearts players and was shown around their Riccarton training base earlier this week after those well-publicised bolshy remarks.

For those inside the first-team dressing room, there is a focus on the immediate job in hand. That is Sunday’s second league game of the season away at Dundee United. Getting distracted is not an option if Monday’s season-opening win over Aberdeen is to be built upon.

“It's what you expect coming to a club like this,” said midfielder Blair Spittal on Bloom’s expectations. “We're an ambitious club, one of the biggest clubs in Scotland so you need to have that ambition but as players we don't really take much notice of it. The minute we take our eye off what we're doing on the pitch and listen to outside noise, it can put you off your game. It was important that we put that to the side on Monday and I felt as though we'd done that really well.

“We've got another tough game on Sunday coming up so we need to make sure we're ready for that. We'll deal with matters on the pitch, that's all we can control. With the momentum that we've built up, it's nice to have the noise from the fans and everyone get excited. We want that but, at the same time, we've got a job to do.

“I said a number of times last year that, when you come to a club like this, you want to be competing and obviously with the ambitions the club has we see it as an opportunity to do that. We got to a semi-final last year and we feel as though it was a missed opportunity, but this year we want to go one better. We've had a good start to the season but we're not going to get caught up in what's been a good start so far.”

Spittal explained Bloom’s visit to Riccarton the day after the rousing win over Aberdeen. “He was in on Tuesday. He came into training so a couple of the boys met him at breakfast. It's nice to get a chat with him and get to meet the man. It was a short conversation that we had with him but I think even he was excited by the atmosphere on Monday night.

“There was a lot of build-up to it but I think it might have even taken him by surprise how much everyone was up for it. You expect that going into the first game but it's important to back that up now.”

Scottish Premiership trip to Dundee United is Hearts’ priority

Head coach Derek McInnes is not the type to let minds wander among his squad. Spittal found himself in opposition to McInnes for years at both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. Now he is enjoying the manager’s positive approach first-hand. “I kind of expected it,” said the midfielder. “Playing against his teams in the past, you always expect them to be organised and hard-working and I feel as though we've got the quality in the changing room to go with it.

“It was a good first game for us on Monday, it was a chance to lay down a marker and I feel as though we've done that. It felt as though in parts we could have played better on the ball, and it felt as though the game never really settled at any point. Conditions played a part in that as well. We managed to play that well and it was just a good three points at the end of the day.”

United flew back from Vienna after Thursday night’s Conference League qualifying match against Rapid. They now have minimal time to prepare for Hearts. Spittal acknowledged that he would rather be playing in European competition but said there are some advantages to dealing solely with domestic business.

“I think that's what you set out for,” he remarked. “Obviously, we've not done it this year but in terms of last year you want to play European football. We've got a big squad this year that we feel can do something in every kind of competition but Sunday's going to be a tough game. We had that last year, but we feel that if they had a tough game on Thursday it's something that we can hopefully exploit and take advantage of on Sunday.”

Physical and mental fatigue may be an issue for the United players. “It can do, aye, but players don't want to make excuses,” said Spittal. “I've been at Dundee United as well, the facilities and everything they've got up there are top drawer, so we've got to make sure that we're ready for the best version of Dundee United on Sunday. You want to see Scottish clubs doing well in Europe. We had a taste of it last year. We did well at the start but it kind of faded away. It’s better for Scottish football if the Scottish teams are doing well.”

Major honours have so far eluded 29-year-old Spittal during his career with Queen’s Park, United, Partick Thistle, Ross County, Motherwell and Hearts. He is keen to ensure that changes this season. “Yeah it's what you've always wanted as a player, you want to be competing for the top honours,” said the player. “It's up to us to live up to the expectation that's on us this year from the club, but I'm looking forward to the season ahead.

“Obviously, when you're young you don't really see how your career's going to go. I'm not getting much younger so the opportunities are running out at this point. I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully we can do well.”