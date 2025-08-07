Derek McInnes knows what is required defensively in the Scottish Premiership

Deploying Michael Steinwender at right-back is an option Hearts will explore more in future, head coach Derek McInnes revealed. The Austrian is a central defender to trade but played comfortably on the right of a back four for the last 20 minutes of Monday’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen.

Steinwender’s pace and adaptability are attributes which impressed McInnes since pre-season began in June. Although a place in Hearts’ starting line-up has been slightly difficult for the defender to achieve so far, he remains a valued member of the first-team squad. His ability to deputise at right-back could be useful with Adam Forrester poised to join St Johnstone on loan.

Christian Borchgrevink, a summer signing from Norwegian club Valerenga, started the Aberdeen match at right wing-back but was substituted when McInnes changed formation in the second half. Steinwender was one of four replacements introduced at that point as Hearts switched from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 system. They won the game 2-0 at Tynecastle Park thanks to an own goal by visiting defender Graeme Shinnie and a header from Stuart Findlay.

The tactical flexibility of McInnes’ squad could be pivotal to this season’s ambitions. “I thought about a back four from the start,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News. “We mentioned it the day before the game. We obviously worked on it and we've been doing that during the pre-season and close-season games. We had a team in mind, if we were winning the game, with a system to play. Also, we had a team in mind if we were losing the game, just to try and open the game up a wee bit more.

“I felt, with getting Alan Forrest on and Kyzi [Alexandros Kyziridis], we would have that counter-attacking threat and we had it. We probably should have picked them off once or twice. Those two looked hungry and, to be fair, they've all done that. Everybody is itching to play their part.

“It's not just something that the players go through, it's something that they're comfortable with. Michael is out there at right-back, but it's something we spoke to him about. I think he can do it against wingers, particularly quick wingers, because he's as quick as anybody in the squad.”

Hearts’ central midfielders Cammy Devlin and Oisin McEntee heavily influenced Monday’s result with strong performances. Devlin’s tenacity and energy were complemented by his composure on the ball. McEntee’s strength and attacking runs made him an extra attacking weapon, most notably in the build-up to Hearts’ first goal. Both players stood out during a high-octane fixture.

With fellow midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof both working back from injuries, Devlin and McEntee are vital to Hearts. “Obviously, we're two midfielders down at the minute with Beni and The Hoff,” acknowledged McInnes. “When I saw Cammy go down on Monday, I feared the worst, to be honest, because he's been arguably my best player throughout pre-season. He's been outstanding.

“I thought him and Oisin dovetailed well. We need Oisin to be something and he showed what he is. He's running about, making tackles, being visible, being relevant in the game, getting in the box, putting balls into the box. Just that kind of perpetual motion, that's what we're looking for.”

Hearts top of the Scottish Premiership - but improvement needed

Monday’s victory pushed Hearts top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference after the first round of matches. No-one at Tynecastle will get carried away, least of all McInnes. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Dundee United, he is already identifying areas where his team need to improve and wants more composure during frenetic periods.

“Obviously, the objective is just to win the game,” he stated. “You want to win the game with a good performance and deserve to win the game. I thought we were better than they were in the first half, a bit more evenly matched in the second half. I thought every time we made good decisions, got into good areas and involved our strikers a bit more, we looked a threat. Lawrence Shankland’s disallowed goal was top-drawer and there was a wee bit of psychological blow from that, so we had to go again.

“In terms of what we asked of the players and what we put on them, they gave us that and a wee bit more. I hope the Hearts fans will see a lot more of that this season. Whether we're on point and polished 100 per cent and playing at the top of our ability, you've still got to be showing a willingness to work, a willingness to put teams under pressure and a willingness to try and win the game.

“We don't want to be coy, we don't want to be cowed and feel inferior at any team we play. We want to make sure that we are confident in what we're trying to do. I think we've got a lot of that. What we're asking the players to do is: When there's that fire and ice, when you're rattling about and pressing and winning the balls and it's the wind swirling and all that, just take a breath and make the decision. The best players always make the right decisions in these moments.

“I still think we can be capable of a bit more concerted pressure, particularly here at Tynecastle, when we've got teams hemmed in. Don't rush the cross, don't lash it over the stands, don't shoot when it's not on to shoot. Try and stay calm in these moments. Try to boss it and pen them in. Try to have the confidence, not just to hope to score, but expect to score in these moments. These are little things we can get better at. Just that decision-making and a wee bit of quality.

“It's early in the season. I don't think there's a team in the world that, after five competitive games, will be anywhere near where they want to be. What we want is to be there and there's an acknowledgement that we can be better.”

