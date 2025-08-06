Hearts transfer targets and Jamestown Analytics' role explained in detail

Transfer window has been busy at Tynecastle Park

Nine new signings with potentially more to follow amounts to one of the busiest summers in Hearts’ history. Even the once transfer-obsessed Vladimir Romanov would be proud of his old club’s dealings. Research on new players is considerably more robust nowadays thanks to Jamestown Analytics. Their secretive workings and relationship with the Edinburgh club remain a source of much fascination.

For Derek McInnes, the Hearts head coach, Jamestown’s data is an advantageous tool. He was inquisitive at his job interview in May about what the London-based sports recruitment firm do and how they help the Tynecastle club. The partnership was explained in detail, and McInnes then held further talks with Tynecastle’s new investor Tony Bloom this week. Jamestown is an offshoot of Bloom’s gambling software company Starlizard.

McInnes has overseen the arrival of nine new recruits since his appointment: Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay, Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota, Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson and Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore.

He provided a detailed insight into the inner workings of the Hearts-Jamestown agreement. “When I was interviewed, it was kind of relayed to me what that looked like,” he said. “I was quite inquisitive about the parameters and how it all works. Graeme Jones [Hearts sporting director] had given me fine detail about how they see it working. I was obviously encouraged and excited by that.

“In days gone by, for any manager in normal circumstances, you’d get offered a player and you and your staff with your recruitment team would look through maybe eight to 10 hours of footage, watching different types of games, different clips. We're no longer doing that now as a staff, so we're getting the benefit of having these players getting watched to death.

“I don't know how many minutes they look at for every player, but every game that they've played has been watched and analysed and marked and judged and all the rest of it. So, when we then say we're looking for this type of profile, they'll spit out maybe four or five options for us to look at.

“Now I must say, we've not signed everybody that's been proposed to us, there's been a few that we've moved away from quite quickly. That's not to say they weren't good players, because they're clearly all good players that Jamestown are offering. A lot of these players come from leagues that you probably wouldn't have been looking in, like Kerjota for instance, and even Magnussen.

Hearts transfers and positions in mind

“These are guys that Jamestown have the benefit and the confidence that they're sourcing them before they get their [big] move - if you know what I mean - and they're identifying good players. I think it's clear that every player that they've proposed is a good footballer. It's up to us to try and make those footballers better. Every signing as a manager, it's up to us to try and validate that confidence. when you bring a player in. That's always the way for a manager, when you sign a player you always want to make them work.

“Not every signing is going to work for different reasons. But I do think we all take confidence from the fact that a lot of the work that normally us managers and staff have to go through has all been done, and you're just getting at that end point. Sometimes you see it right away. You watch a player and you watch the clip and you go: ‘What a good player he is.’

“We all think the same thing. We could all be sitting in a room as a staff, we just watch the game, we watch the clips, we don't speak while we're watching it. Then it's: ‘What a good player he is.’ You just get a good feeling about it, and the fact that other people have done their work before they propose them to you, it gives you an added security. An endorsement, I suppose. Normally, it's just my decision or the staff's decision. We feel as though we've got the right people getting us to that point.”

Despite the extensive business done so far, Hearts may yet target more new recruits. Adam Forrester’s proposed loan move to St Johnstone would leave the right-back department short on cover. Craig Gordon’s persistent shoulder injury may also necessitate a move for another goalkeeper, so Jamestown will likely be called upon again before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September.

The ability to free up time would appeal to any top-flight football manager in what is a 24/7 job. McInnes is no different. Jamestown remove a fair portion of the laborious process when researching a potential signing target. Consequently, the Hearts head coach should have plenty extra time for other duties at Riccarton.

“I should have, but it doesn't feel like it,” he laughed. “We're still looking at players all the time, we're still getting stuff proposed to us. There are a few that we've moved on from pretty quickly. There is still loads to do for any manager, particularly during pre-season and particularly in the [transfer] window. Maybe once the window closes we'll get a wee bit more time to do what we want to do, rather than poring over players.”

