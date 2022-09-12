Hearts and Hibs back in action this weekend as SPFL advises clubs on how to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Organised football throughout Scotland was postponed this past weekend following the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Hearts were due to host St Mirren on Sunday evening while Hibs had been set to travel to Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. New dates for those fixtures have yet to be announced.

Clubs wishing to pay tribute to the Queen, who passed away last Thursday, have been advised to either hold a minute’s silence and/or play the UK national anthem as teams take to the field. Players and teams can also choose to wear black armbands.

The saltire stands at half mast at Hampden Park as the SPFL announced domestic fixtures would resume this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A SPFL statement said: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

News of the Queen’s death was announced just before half-time in Hearts’ Europa Conference League opener with İstanbul Başakşehir in Gorgie. A minute’s silence took place just before the start of the second period but was disrupted by supporters in the home end.

This weekend Hibs will face Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday, September 17 with a 3pm kick-off. Hearts will go to Motherwell to take on Steven Hammell’s side 24 hours later after being in action in the Europa Conference League with Thursday’s match against RFS.

Message from the editor