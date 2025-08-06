Fellow Edinburgh Club offers both Hearts and Hibs fans a deal to encourage attendances

With both Hearts and Hibs not in action until Sunday this week, Spartans FC have taken this as an opportunity to help bolster their attendances.

Hearts travel to Tannadice on Sunday at 3pm for a meeting with Dundee United, whilst Hibs face Kilmarnock at home at the same time. It is rare for neither of Edinburgh’s big two not to be playing on a Saturday, so the SPFL League Two side have offered Hearts and Hibs supporters a deal in order to increase attendances. Spartans have had a solid start to the season, winning their opening league match last week 3-1 away to newcomers East Kilbride.

Douglas Samuel’s side also managed a shock cup win against Queen’s Park during the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup, so Jambos and Hibees fans may be in for a treat should they choose to take advantage of the deal.

Spartans offer Hearts and Hibs fans ‘tickets for a tenner’

Hearts and Hibs fans can go to Ainslie Park at 3pm on Saturday for Spartans v Dumbarton for just £10. Following a Spartans statement on X, whether you’re on the Gorgie or Leith side of the capital, as long as fans show their season ticket they will be eligible for the discount.

The statement read: “With fellow Capital clubs @HibernianFC & @JamTarts not in SPFL action until Sunday, we're offering tickets for a tenner to our game v Dumbarton to season ticket holders of each club. Present your Hibee or JT season ticket at the gate, claim your discount & enjoy the game!”

Hearts and Hibs fans could see familiar faces

Since becoming Lowland League champions in 2023 and entering Scottish League Two at the expense of Albion Rovers, Spartans have established themselves well in the division, finishing mid table last season. The club made astatement of intent in April of this year, when they appointed Mixu Paatelainen as sporting director. Paatelainen is remembered fondly by Hibs fans for scoring a hat trick in an Edinburgh Derby in 2000, before he returned to the club as a manager in 2008.

Spartans also have former Hibees left back Callum Booth in their ranks, who came through the Hibs academy and spent five years at the club before moving to Partick Thistle. For Hearts fans, defender Kenzi Nair is currently on loan at Spartans FC.