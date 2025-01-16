Hearts and Hibs fixtures moved as dates and kick-off times change

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 16th Jan 2025, 15:04 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 15:09 GMT
Live television deals mean the games have been rescheduled

Hearts and Hibs both have fixture changes to contend with over the coming weeks after their games were switched for live television. The Edinburgh clubs must adapt their schedule to deal with more Sunday fixtures, including an upcoming derby against one another.

Hearts’ Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park has changed from Saturday, 22 February, to Sunday, 23 February, and will kick-off at 12pm live on Sky Sports.

The Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Easter Road was due to be played on Saturday, 1 March. Instead, that will be staged at 12.30pm on Sunday, 2 March, again in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Hibs have another fixture moving before that in February. Their meeting with Celtic at Easter Road has been chosen by Premier Sports and will now kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 22 February.

