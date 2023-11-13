Hearts and Hibs have suffered somewhat mixed fortunes so far this season. Both Edinburgh rivals struggled to make an impact in European competition and have been unable to find any consistency in their respective Scottish Premiership campaigns throughout the opening three months of the season.

Further heartache followed at Hampden Park as both clubs tasted defeat in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals as a Bojan Miovski goal condemned Hibs to a narrow loss against Aberdeen and Lawrence Shankland’s late strike was not enough for Hearts as they fell to a 3-1 reverse against Rangers.

Since then, the Jambos picked up a much-needed three points from their trip to Fir Park against Motherwell, while Hibs drew 2-2 with St Mirren in Paisley before Josh Campbell's solitary strike handed Nick Montgomery's side a narrow 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The next couple of months will be crucial for both Edinburgh sides as they look to make progress domestically and push for a return to European competition. Both Hearts and Hibs have thrown themselves into some physical contests over the last three months - but how does their foul count compare to the likes of Celtic, Rangers and the rest of their Premiership rivals?