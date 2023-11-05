Hearts are out of the Scottish Cup following a 3-1 defeat in the semi-final to Rangers

Hearts' suffered a brutal 3-1 defeat at Hampden Park as Rangers have reached yet another Scottish Cup final. The Jambos held the Glaswegian side to 0-0 at half time but after the break it was a completely different story.

The Gorgie side did, however, enjoy one moment of consolation as Lawrence Shankland was able to add to his season’s goal-scoring tally after being awarded a penalty. The referee had initially shown Stephen Kingsley a second yellow for a dive, but a subsequent VAR check saw the decision reversed and the defender was able to remain on the pitch with a rightful penalty secured.

While few Hearts fans remained to the end, the same could not be said for the more local side who’s supporters were in full voice until the final whistle went. It was an unfortunate night for the Jambos whose dreams of silverware went unanswered.

Following the 3-1 defeat, here are some of the best pictures from Hampden Park...

