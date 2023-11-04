Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steven Naismith will soon lead Hearts out at Hampden Park to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final. So far his time at Tynecastle has seen a huge range in results, with consistency something the former Jambos forward has been hoping to improve on.

Naismith's side currently sit fourth in the league but have suffered five losses so far this season. They have had a habit of squandering leads in the second-half of matches, with last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Rangers no different. Following Lawrence Shankland's goal after just the fifth minute of play, Hearts were enjoying their lead but two goals in quick succession during added time meant the hope of three points was lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, during the Edinburgh Derby, the Jambos relinquished a 2-0 goal lead when Hibs' Elie Youan was able to fire in two goals within 82 seconds to give both Edinburgh clubs one point. Hearts now, however, will take on the Gers once again off the back of a 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday. While the ex-Rangers star is exceptionally confident about his side's chances, he is still aware of what needs to be done to ensure consistency.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Naismith admitted that there are still many areas where his squad need to improve but he knows he has the right squad of players to help make those developments. When posed the question, the 37-year-old said: "In every area, from coaches to players (we can improve). If you are in a very small environment and you think 'I'm doing a brilliant job'. What is that brilliant in the wider scale of football? It might not even be average.