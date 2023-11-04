News you can trust since 1873
Steven Naismith answers question on where Hearts must improve ahead of Rangers

The Hearts' boss names his areas of development ahead of Viaplay semi final clash

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Steven Naismith will soon lead Hearts out at Hampden Park to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final. So far his time at Tynecastle has seen a huge range in results, with consistency something the former Jambos forward has been hoping to improve on.

Naismith's side currently sit fourth in the league but have suffered five losses so far this season. They have had a habit of squandering leads in the second-half of matches, with last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Rangers no different. Following Lawrence Shankland's goal after just the fifth minute of play, Hearts were enjoying their lead but two goals in quick succession during added time meant the hope of three points was lost.

Similarly, during the Edinburgh Derby, the Jambos relinquished a 2-0 goal lead when Hibs' Elie Youan was able to fire in two goals within 82 seconds to give both Edinburgh clubs one point. Hearts now, however, will take on the Gers once again off the back of a 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday. While the ex-Rangers star is exceptionally confident about his side's chances, he is still aware of what needs to be done to ensure consistency.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Naismith admitted that there are still many areas where his squad need to improve but he knows he has the right squad of players to help make those developments. When posed the question, the 37-year-old said: "In every area, from coaches to players (we can improve). If you are in a very small environment and you think 'I'm doing a brilliant job'. What is that brilliant in the wider scale of football? It might not even be average.

"I've been fortunate that I've been at clubs who have got that and built it. We can do so much more, it is about driving people to be better. The board want that, the fans want that, we've got a good group of players who want that. As a collective I think we can definitely get there."

