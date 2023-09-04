News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs impressive attendances ranked in table vs Rangers, Celtic and Premiership rivals

Analysing the home attendances of Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and rivals this Premiership season so far

By Mark Carruthers
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST

It has been a challenging start to the season for Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs. There were contrasting fortunes for both sides at the weekend as Hibs - who are said to be closing in on the appointment of Nick Montgomery as their new manager - claimed their first league win of the season as second-half strikes from Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge gave them an impressive 2-0 victory at Aberdeen.

But there was a defeat for Hearts as a Callum Slattery strike condemned them to a 1-0 home loss against Motherwell. Both clubs will hope to regroup during the international break - but they can reflect on what has been an impressive opening month of the season from their supporters. Both Hibs and Hearts sit in the top five average attendances in the Premiership - but how do crowds at Easter Road and Tynecastle compare to other clubs in the top tier?

Average attendance: 3,853

1. Livingston

Average attendance: 3,853 Photo: SNS GROUP

Average attendance: 5,349

2. Ross County

Average attendance: 5,349 Photo: SNS Group

Average attendance: 6,010

3. Motherwell

Average attendance: 6,010 Photo: SNS Group

Average attendance: 6,377

4. St Johnstone

Average attendance: 6,377 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

