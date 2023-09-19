News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs new predicted finishes in Premiership table compared to Celtic, Rangers and rivals

Is this how the Premiership table could look when the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 season?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Sep 2023, 20:57 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 21:09 BST

There have been mixed starts in the Premiership season for Edinburgh rivals Hibs and Hearts. Both clubs struggled to find consistency in the opening month of the new campaign but have since secured much-needed wins.

After a challenging start under then-manager Lee Johnson, Hibs only claimed their first victory with an impressive 2-0 win at Aberdeen prior to the international break before earning a point at Kilmarnock in their first game under new boss Nick Montgomery at the weekend.

Hearts have gradually found their feet as Saturday’s 2-0 home win against struggling Aberdeen lifted Steven Naismith’s men into fifth place in the table and they will hope to continue moving in the right direction when they visit surprise package St Mirren this weekend. But how could the Premiership table look when the season comes to a close?

Is this how the Cinch Premiership table will look when the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 season?

1. Premiership predicted final table

Is this how the Cinch Premiership table will look when the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 season? Photo: Getty Images

2. Relegated: Aberdeen

Photo: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

3. 11th: St Johnstone

Photo: Getty Image

4. 10th: Livingston

Photo: Getty Images

