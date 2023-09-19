News you can trust since 1873
You’re not really a fan of Hibs if you haven’t done some of these 10 things

Hibs make a long-awaited return to Easter Road this weekend and supporters will be hoping for a return to winning ways.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:17 BST

It's been nearly a month since Hibs fans were making the famous walk to Easter Road to watch the side in action and this weekend's return to the home ground can't come soon enough.

There's been plenty of off-the-pitch action since the 3-0 loss to Livingston last month and Nick Montgomery will want a strong start in front of the home faithful against St Johnstone this weekend.

Hibs supporters will have their shirts ready and be counting down the hours until their matchday routines are back. Ahead of the match, the Edinburgh Evening News looks at nine things that Hibs fans know all about.

The Hibs supporters’ club Sunnyside is tucked away but is an HQ for activity and a great place to visit.

1. Visit Hibs Supporters Association

The Hibs supporters’ club Sunnyside is tucked away but is an HQ for activity and a great place to visit. Photo: Google Streetview

When The Proclaimers played a gig on the Links this summer, there were Hibs shirts aplenty.

2. Go to see The Proclaimers

When The Proclaimers played a gig on the Links this summer, there were Hibs shirts aplenty. Photo: Getty Images

Late Hearts owner Wallace Mercer was not popular when he tried to buy Hibs.

3. Owning a replica Hands Off Hibs badge or T-shirt

Late Hearts owner Wallace Mercer was not popular when he tried to buy Hibs. Photo: SNS Group

It was a great six years between 1949 and 1955 and rattling off the Famous Five and their achievements is a sign of a true Hibs fan.

4. Being able to name every member of the Famous Five

It was a great six years between 1949 and 1955 and rattling off the Famous Five and their achievements is a sign of a true Hibs fan. Photo: SNS Group

