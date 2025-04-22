Hearts and Hibs receive extra UEFA money dating back four years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

European Championship and Nations League cash is to wind its way to Tynecastle Park and Easter Road

Hearts and Hibs have been awarded money from UEFA as part of the governing body’s agreement with the European Club Association. Scottish clubs are to receive payments for releasing players for international matches dating back to the delayed Euro 2020 finals in 2021, and both Edinburgh sides will benefit.

The ECA and UEFA have agreed a record-breaking payout totalling nearly £200m to compensate clubs whose players were involved at Euro 2020, Euro 2024 and in Nations League ties. Euro 2024 qualifiers are also included. The cash will be distributed to 901 clubs in total across 55 different European countries.

Hearts have been awarded €413,308, which equates to £354,405. They had players including Zander Clark, Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland involved with the Scotland national team during the last four years, and are now being appropriately compensated as per the ECA/UEFA contract. Hibs will receive €69,521, which converts to £59,615. Players from Easter Road like Kevin Nisbet and Paul McGinn represented Scotland during the period in question.

Other Scottish teams will also receive varying amounts based on how many times they released a player for international duty. Only Celtic and Rangers are to pocket more money than Hearts, with Celtic due £882, 213 and Rangers getting £442,603. Motherwell will be paid £260,511, Aberdeen £138,139, St Mirren £78,476 and Dundee United £75,323.

Lower amounts will go to Kilmarnock, Dundee, St Johnstone, Livingston and Dunfermline for the players they supplied to the Scottish Football Association during the last four years.

World Cup 2026 qualifiers to come ahead of the finals in USA, Canada and Mexico

Following Scotland’s disappointing Nations League play-off loss to Greece last month, national coach Steve Clarke is now looking ahead to friendly games against Iceland and Liechtenstein in June. Those will act as preparatory matches for the World Cup qualifying campaign starting in September.

Scotland’s opening match in Group C is away to Denmark on 5 September, followed by another away fixture against Belarus three days later. That match is expected to be played behind closed doors due to sanctions on Belarus relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The following month, Greece visit Hampden Park on 9 October before Belarus arrive three days later. The qualifying section fixtures finish in November. Scotland travel to Greece on 15 November and play Denmark at Hampden Park on 18 November.

Clarke has made clear his desire to reach World Cup 2026 next summer, after which his SFA contract will expire. “I said before the September camp last year that I'm going to run my contract down and then we'll see what happens,” he said last month. “If we have a fantastic year and get to the World Cup and do well at the World Cup, maybe somebody will persuade me to stay.

“At this moment in time, I'm happy to run my contract down. I want to go to America, that's the bottom line. I want to help this group of players to get to the World Cup in America. I've still go big games this year to determine my future moving forward. Whether I stay here or whether I go somewhere else, the next year can determine my future.”