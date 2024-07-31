Hearts and Hibs referees confirmed for 2024/25 Scottish Premiership opening matches

SNS Group

Who will take charge of Hearts and Hibs first matches of the new season this weekend?

The wait for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership is almost over. This weekend, the action in Scotland’s top flight will return as Hearts get the season underway with a home clash against Rangers, who have been heavily recruiting this summer to aid their title push.

The Jambos will host Philippe Clement’s side at Tynecastle for the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hibs fans will have to wait until Sunday to watch their side take on St Mirren at the SMISA Stadium for a 3pm clash.

The Scottish FA has now released further information on the opening SPFL fixtures, from the Premiership down to League Two. The kick-off times, venues, broadcast channels and match officials have been confirmed.

Who are the referees for Hearts and Hibs first games?

Taking charge of Hearts’ opener against last season’s runners-up Rangers will be Nick Walsh. The 33-year-old officiated the match between the Jambos and Dundee FC on May 11th towards the end of last season, which Hearts won 3-0. His final game in charge before the season closed was St Johnstone vs Ross County on the penultimate week.

Walsh also took charge of one of the first Scottish Premiership matches with VAR in 2022 — a seven-goal thriller between Hearts and Celtic, which saw the Hoops come out on top with a 4-3 win.

Hearts’ opener against title hopefuls Rangers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Matthew MacDermid has been named as the referee to take charge of Hibs vs St Mirren on Sunday. He most recently officiated Celtic’s 3-2 win over St Mirren but he has not been in charge of a Hibs game since 2023. MacDermind took charge of the Hibees’ 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in August last year.