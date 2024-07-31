All the SPFL Trust Trophy results as Hearts and Hibs fall to defeat. | SNS Group

Hearts and Hibs were eliminated from the SPFL Trust Trophy in a dramatic night of action

Capital sides Hearts and Hibs both suffered the heartbreak of defeat in penalty shoot-outs as they sent their youngsters out to compete in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Hearts B made the journey to Aberdeenshire to take on Highland Football League side Fraserburgh and got off to the perfect start when 17-year-old winger Mackenzie Ross opened the scoring after just 29 minutes. However, they were pegged back with less than 20 minutes to go when experienced forward Sean Butcher got on the scoresheet.

The match at Bellslea Park was eventually settled via a dreaded penalty shoot-out. Callum Sandilands, Adam Forrester, Mackenzie Ross and Adam Plank all converted from the spot but Gus Stevenson and Henry Lister were denied as the hosts progressed 5-4 after sudden death.

Hibs B treated fans at Ainslie Park to a six-goal thriller in the capital against Albion Rovers. Guillaume Beuzelin’s youngsters put in a valiant effort with Reuben McAllister and Jamie McCurdo (twice) finding the net to give the team a healthy 3-2 lead after goals from Dom McMahon‎ and Callum Home.

The young Hibees were trying to hang on, but Albion Rovers were given a life-line when the referee awarded a penalty after Adam McMillan went down in the area. Michael Paton stepped up but had his effort brilliantly saved by Freddie Owens.

That euphoria was short-lived, though, as Paton made up for his penalty miss and found an equaliser in the last minute of added time. The game went straight to penalties as Kanayo Megwa and Reuben McAllister saw their spot-kicks saved, which saw Albion Rovers win 4-2 on penalties.

Here is a summary of all the results from the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy as Celtic and Aberdeen’s youngsters also crashed out at the first hurdle: