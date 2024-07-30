Hibs fans can go head-to-head with gaffer Gray in testimonial challenge

Gray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during his Testimonial match between a Hibernian and Manchester United Select at Easter Road.

Scottish Cup-winning skipper to take on punters at famous venue

Hibs fans are being given a chance to take on new gaffer David Gray in a golfing challenge – at the scene of a famous Ryder Cup triumph. And one lucky punter could win a brand new car.

Gray’s testimonial year continues with a golf day on the PGA Course at Gleneagles, venue for the 2014 Ryder Cup, which saw Paul McGinley’s Team Europe – including Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher – thrash a USA squad led by living legend Tom Watson. There are still a handful of team slots remaining for the event on Tuesday, September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rookie head coach, promoted to the top job in the summer after serving four stints as interim manager, will be joined by a number of first-team stars on the day. And organisers hope to announce a couple of special guests from the world of sport over the coming week.

The highlight of the day for a lot of Hibs fans will be the chance to play against Gray on one of the par-3 holes, with the boss making sure he spends time with every single group on the course. A series of prizes are also on offer – and anyone good enough or lucky enough to get a hole-in-one will drive off in a new car courtesy of Pentland Land Rover Edinburgh West.

The golf day is the final event in Gray’s testimonial year, which has included the Scottish Cup-winning skipper raising funds for the Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital and the Hibernian Community Foundation. A glitzy dinner at the Edinburgh International Conference centre earlier this year included the auctioning off of the boots he wore in that 2016 final at Hampden. There was also a Hibs v Manchester United legends match at Easter Road.