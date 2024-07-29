Hibs Head Coach David Gray | SNS Group

The Hibs head coach has sent a message.

David Gray is well aware of the need for Hibs to strengthen at the top end of the pitch - and intends to make that happen.

The head coach watched on over the weekend as his team beat Peterhead 4-0 to progress in the Premier Sports Cup, but they’ve been handed a tough last 16 trip to Celtic. Premiership business returns this weekend when they face off away to St Mirren this Sunday.

Attacking options are few and far between, with Dylan Vente the only recognised striker. Elie Youan is injured, leaving Martin Boyle as another possible option alongside Harry McKirdy, who wasn’t involved in the weekend’s match through illness after featuring for 45 minutes against Watford.

Having signed goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, plus defenders Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta, Hibs have been bolstered at the back. Gray now acknowledges that more firepower is going to be required and they are working towards that ahead of the weekend’s clash in Paisley.

He said: “Where we are at the moment, it's definitely, I've made my points on, we definitely need to strengthen the top end of the pitch to get more competition for places 100% and we're working hard every single day to make sure we try and get to that point.

“And hopefully that can be done sooner rather than later because we want to be as strong as we can be going into the first league game of the season. We'll reassess it, working hard to try and bolster the squad when we can.”

