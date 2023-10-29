Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals sack manager after disappointing run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts were dealt an agonising defeat on the road in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, after squandering their lead over Rangers at Ibrox. The Jambos went into the lead after just five minutes and looked certain to take all three points back to Tynecastle, but the Gers snatched two goals in stoppage time to flip the game completely on its head.

Hibs however, held reigning champions and league leaders Celtic to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, ending the Hoops’ six-game winning streak in Scotland’s top flight. Just one point now separates the two Edinburgh sides as they battle to climb their way up the table.

Elsewhere in the Premiership, their rivals St Johnstone have announced the departure of manager Steve MacLean after their winless run continued this weekend. The Saints were handed a hefty 4-0 defeat by St Mirren, marking their fifth loss of the season and their ninth game without a win.

In an official statement, St Johnstone said the club had ‘parted company’ with MacLean and his assistant Liam Craig, while Alex Cleland will ‘assume reponsibilities for first team matters’ during the interim period.

MacLean became a first team coach with St Johnstone in 2020 after retiring from his playing career. The 41-year-old was the appointed interim manager in April this year, following the sacking of Callum Davidson who had gone six games without a win with the Saints.

MacLean managed to help the club avoid relegation after an improved run of results but their start to the 2023/24 season has been nothing short of disappointing. The former St Johnstone player leaves with his former club rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up just four points from a possible 27.

Saint chief executive Stan Harris admitted letting the pair go was the ‘toughest decision’ he has ‘ever had to make’.

“Steven and Liam are club legends and I regard both of them as friends,” the told The Courier. “I watched and admired them over the years as players and the professionalism and dedication they have brought to their roles in coaching a management has also been exemplary.