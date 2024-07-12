Hearts and Hibs' squad size compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee United

Hearts finished 3rd in the table last season behind Celtic and Rangers. They will be hoping to have another successful campaign in the next campaign.

Hibs underperformed last term and have turned to club favourite David Gray as their new manager after Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s spells in charge at Easter Road.

Both sides have the chance to bring in some more players over the course of the next couple of months in the transfer window.

Here is a look at the size of Hearts and Hibs’ squad size compares to the rest of the Scottish Premiership including Celtic, Rangers and more..