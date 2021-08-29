Hearts and Hibs stars added to Scotland U21 squad due to UK Government rules

James Scott has been added to the Scotland Under-21 squad. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Manager Scot Gemmill has had to name a revised squad due to an issue with players based in England for Tuesday’s 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying fixture with Turkey.

The Scottish FA revealed: “Due to UK Government rules England-based players are not exempt from travelling to red-list countries and would need to self-isolate for 10 days on their return, therefore 10 players from the original named squad are unavailable for selection.

“Scotland-based players are permitted to travel due to a Scottish Government exemption which will allow the team to visit Turkey for less than 48 hours and not self-isolate on their return.”

Stone, who is on loan at Partick Thistle, and Scott are two of nine players added to the squad.

They join Hibs pair Daniel Mackay and Josh Doig for the fixture in Bursa.

