Beni Baningime pushed his body through 120 gruelling minutes of Scottish Cup action in Paisley on Monday night. No-one was more relieved than the Congolese midfielder when Hearts progressed past St Mirren on penalties and into the quarter-finals. If satisfied at lasting the distance physically, he need not expect that to silence the jokes on social media.

Fitness issues have sidelined Baningime several times during his three and a half years in Scotland, but when injury-free he remains one of Hearts’ most influential players. His performance at St Mirren demonstrated just that. He will again anchor the midfield against Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Sunday with his trademark composure.

Baningime is aware of comments about his fitness even in the last few days despite starting seven of Hearts’ last nine matches as they built an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. He is sensible enough to laugh off any jibes. “Yeah, I feel good,” he laughed when asked about his condition after Monday.

“Fullers [goalkeeper Ryan Fulton] said he saw something on Twitter. I think it was: ‘Beni Baningime played 120 minutes - see you in 18 months!’ Something crazy like that. It kind of cracked me up. But no, honestly, my body feels great. I think we've had a lot of preparation. We didn't really do much in the two days post-match. We let the bad stuff out of our legs. I feel great. We've done our recoveries and now it's time to focus on the Rangers game.”

Baningime makes light of criticism at any time. “I’ll be so real with you,” he said. “For me, fans in this game are the best thing. Without their support, we wouldn't be where we are as footballers. When we were playing in COVID, it was dead. Let's be so real. You want that pressure. But ultimately, for me, the opinions of men, good or bad, doesn't affect me.

“I don't look at it. I don't care. Because for me, it's like, why would you listen to random people that you don't know? Do you know what I mean? I care about everyone in the world. I wish everyone the best. I really do, and I care about what everyone's going through.

“But ultimately, if you're not my family, and if you're not my friends, then whatever you say about me doesn't really matter. So that's where I'm at. Good or bad. If I'm playing well, it just goes away. If I'm playing bad, it just goes away. Because that's the mindset that you need to have: Never too high, never too low.”

Baningime’s leadership is an increasingly important component of the current Hearts side under head coach Neil Critchley. “Oh yeah, of course. I'm 26 years old now. I'm not a young kid. I'm not a boy anymore. I'm a man. So for me, ultimately, it is stepping up,” he acknowledged. “My leadership is a little bit different. You will never really hear me scream and whatever. It’s the leadership of taking the ball.

“That is something I need to try and implement in this game - try and implement yourself into the game, try and get on the ball, get the team ticking. That's the bravery of it. I feel like many people say we've got bravery of just running around. It's not brave. Anyone can run around. You can get people who can run more than us. But in the games against Rangers or Celtic, you need to put your foot on the ball. You need to make sure you get your team better controlled because Rangers specifically, as we're talking about, are a great team.

“They're going to control the game in spells. I think also you need to step up and try and implement your game and try and get the team going. That gives the best chances for the Eltons [Kabangu] and the Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] to get their chances.”

Kabangu and Baningime have struck up an instant rapport since the Belgian forward joined Hearts on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise last month. Supporters welcomed the new arrival to Edinburgh and he repaid the faith quickly with five goals in his five appearances to date. There will almost certainly be more to come.

“I like his drive. He really wants to do well for the team, and he wants to do well for himself,” Baningime pointed out. “He does a lot of extra work. He's the type of person that, from knowing him, he likes the big games, he likes the challenge. He could have easily just stayed at USG and maybe not have played or whatever, but he came here. It's not easy. Like I said, the fans, the media and whatever, the pressure. He likes these big games and he thrives off it.

“You don't need someone that cowers away from the big stages. So that's what I think of him, and the sort of person that he is. In my time here, I think the club have done a really good job bringing in good characters. There hasn't been anyone where I've played with and I thought, ‘I really don’t like you,’ or ‘I don't like your character’. I think that is a testament to the club bringing in the right players and bringing in players that are exactly what we need.”

Baningime and Kabangu speak the same language off the field as well as on it. “The language is Congo, Lingala, from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The background is just that he [Kabangu] was born in Belgium, but his mum and dad are Congolese. I was born in Congo.

“Whenever I meet other Congolese, I always have to ask: ‘Do you speak the native language?’ Because if you were born here, you're probably not required to know the language. I guess, as I said about his character before, he learns and he wanted to learn where he's actually from. I always pride myself in being Congolese and I pride myself in also being British, because I'm kind of like both.”

Learning Scottish culture was slightly different. “I think, for every nation, you should be proud of where you're from - black, white, Asian or whatever ethnicity that you are. You should be proud of that and we should be accepting of different ethnicities and their cultures. When I came here, I know you guys like wearing skirts for weddings or something? So that was a bit different for me,” smiled Baningime.