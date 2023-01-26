Hearts blast “extremely disingenuous” Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy over Toby Sibbick comments

McCarthy, only eight days into the job, questioned Hearts’ motivation and honesty after manager Robbie Nielson confirmed media reports that a six-figure bid had been rejected for the defender. But the Tynecastle club has hit back with a strongly-worded statement, calling out the 63-year-old and confirming that one offer was indeed received from the EFL Championship club on Monday and dismissed.

“I’m not quite sure they are being honest, or are they just trying to trigger somebody else to come in and offer more? I don’t get that,” said McCarthy at Blackpool’s press conference today when asked about the rejected offer for Sibbick. Sometimes people say someone has bid hoping to get another bid, or so it looks great to the club’s fans that they’re keeping him.”

Hearts said in a statement tonight: “The club wishes to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of Toby Sibbick. Contrary to comments attributed to Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy, we can confirm that Blackpool submitted one bid for Toby on Monday, at 8.33pm, which was dismissed out of hand. Subsequently, Blackpool have been told that Toby, a much-valued part of our team, is not for sale.“For anyone to suggest that we have been not “honest” about the situation is, in itself, extremely disingenuous. The club would prefer to conduct all transfer matters in private, but we will not sit back and let the good name of Heart of Midlothian be besmirched.”