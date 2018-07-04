Hearts boss keen to cast another eye over Kevin Silva

Craig Levein wants another look at trialist Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva after an impressive 45 minutes against Arbroath last night.

The 20-year-old American made two excellent saves deputising for the injured Zdenek Zlamal during his first-half outing in Hearts’ 2-1 friendly win at Gayfield.

Steven Naismith watches on at Gayfield ahead of his loan move to Hearts. Pic: SNS

Manager Levein will now assess him again in forthcoming friendly matches before deciding whether to offer a contract.

“Kevin is here for a wee while so we’ll have to see how he gets on,” Levein told the Evening News. “We’d have to decide what level he would come in at – whether he would be competition for Kelby Mason or whether he can push Zlamal in the first team.

“He is a good reaction goalkeeper and his kicking was quite good as well. So from that point of view he did well. He made a couple of good saves in the first half.

“Zlamal had a little tweak on his ankle. He has trained but kicking the ball was a problem so we decided to leave him till the weekend. I was quite pleased with Kevin and young Kelby did okay as well in the second half.”

Steven Naismith watched the match dressed in a Hearts tracksuit having travelled with the squad for their first pre-season friendly. He is about to sign another loan deal to return to Tynecastle from Norwich City, with Levein admitting: “It’s not a very well-kept secret, is it?”

Goals from Aidan Keen and Ross Callachan gave Hearts victory and Levein was satisfied with the workout. “It’s a couple of weeks till we start Betfred Cup matches so we really need to get up to speed as quickly as possible,” he said.

“I thought the tempo of the game was good. We had a lot of chances which we probably should’ve taken but didn’t. There were some good performances and I’m happy we didn’t get anybody injured.

“We also have more players to come in and stake a claim. I thought everybody did well. We have a number of players who are mainstays of the team and I need to find more of those in time for the first match.”