Hearts boss Robbie Neilson offers Ortestis Kiomourtzoglou and Robert Snodgrass debut verdict

The 24-year-old German midfielder, a £350,000 capture from Dutch club Heracles Almelo last month, made his debut from the start in the 3-0 victory away to Motherwell, just days after his work visa arrived.

Kiomourtzoglou, who wore ‘Kio’ on the back of his shirt, was deployed in a three-man midfield alongside Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday and put in a decent shift for the team, lasting the full 90 minutes at Fir Park.

He kept things simple in possession, demonstrated defensive awareness by breaking up play a few times, showed that he likes a sliding tackle and could be also be heard as a very vocal organiser in the middle of the pitch.

Robbie Neilson congratulates new signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou at full-time after an accomplished debut performance. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Neilson said: “It was great to get Ortestis on. I had a concern about throwing him straight in away from home, would he be ready for 200 miles an hour Scottish football.

“Sometimes when you come from the continent it is a bit slower, especially coming from Holland, but I though he handled it well. He had a bit of support with Halliday at the start and Devlin in there.”

Robert Snodgrass also made his debut as a substitute and is now looking to build his fitness after missing pre-season at a club as he assesses his options.

Neilson added: “Snoddy is a top player. It’s just a case of trying to get him fit now. I thought for the 25 to 30 minutes he was on the pitch he showed his quality and got better as the game went on.”