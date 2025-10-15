Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park has added interest

Hearts are certain of a hostile reception at Kilmarnock on Saturday as Derek McInnes and Stuart Findlay return to Rugby Park for the first time. Tynecastle players are braced for an unpleasant welcome with many supporters in East Ayrshire unhappy at the manner of McInnes’ departure for Edinburgh in May.

He left his job as Kilmarnock manager after Hearts triggered a six-figure release clause in his contract. He then took Findlay to Gorgie on loan from Oxford United having made him a mainstay of Killie’s defence for the previous two seasons. With Hearts top of the Premiership and unbeaten following an impressive start to McInnes’ reign, locals at his former club will attempt to unsettle the away side this weekend.

More than 3,600 Hearts supporters are expected to travel to Rugby Park to back their team in the quest to remain top of the league. They are fully behind McInnes and players after six wins and a draw in the first six league matches. Hearts’ initial allocation for the Chadwick Stand sold out and Kilmarnock are now selling away tickets directly to visiting supporters here: Kilmarnock v Hearts tickets

Kilmarnock sit third in the Premiership having lost only one league game under McInnes’ replacement, Stuart Kettlewell. That came at home to Celtic last month. They beat Dundee United and St Mirren without conceding a goal in their previous two games and will be motivated opponents for Hearts.

The Edinburgh News spoke to both McInnes and Findlay ahead of the match. Findlay admitted some home fans won’t be pleased to see him as the Edinburgh club look for another win after beating Livingston, Rangers, Falkirk and Hibs. “Every football game has its own challenges,” he said. “We went to Ibrox a few weeks ago and had to defend maybe more than we were used to. Then you have to change mindset the next week at home to Falkirk. You expect to be on the front foot. Then you come into a derby game and the dynamics change again.

“For me and the gaffer, there is going to be a new dynamic next week with the history we both had at the club. I'm very vocal about the fact that Kilmarnock is a club that means a lot to me. It still does. It wasn't an easy decision to leave there. Obviously, I couldn't ever say no to the opportunity to come to Hearts. I understand some Kilmarnock fans maybe won't be best pleased with me when I go there.

“My main ambition is to go there, focus on what happens on the pitch for 90 minutes, and try to continue this run with Hearts. We have four wins in a row now. The next game is business-as-usual. Yeah, there is going to be outside noise. It's about drowning that out, making sure we do the business on the park and bring three points back.”

McInnes wants to deal with each block of fixtures in between international breaks, and the next one starts at Kilmarnock. He spoke this week about remaining committed to Hearts despite being admired by some Rangers officials as they seek a replacement for sacked manager Russell Martin. Hearts face five games until November’s international fortnight - Kilmarnock away, Celtic home, St Mirren away, then Dundee and Dundee United at home. The Dundee game marks the end of the first round of Premiership fixtures.

“Each game demands our full attention, that's how we've tried to do it,” said McInnes. “We've had wee mini blocks with the international breaks. We've given each period our full focus and we know what we want to do for this period. We've played seven league games now and we've got four left to finish off the first round, that includes Dundee at home [on 1 November]. So we have two away and two at home, Kilmarnock and St Mirren away, plus Celtic and Dundee at home.

“I look at every game as a tough game because there are no straightfoward matches in the Scottish Premiership. You need to address them with full focus. Every game is a different challenge. Kilmarnock are off the back of a good result against St Mirren. I watched that game and they were worthy winners with a couple of good goals.

“That's always a tough game. Having managed there, I know how teams find it difficult at Rugby Park. I just want to make sure teams get a tough game against us and I think that's what we've been this season against everybody. Regardless of performance, we've been a tough opponent and I hope that continues.”