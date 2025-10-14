German goalkeeper has slotted perfectly into the SPFL Premiership

Three games, three wins, three shutouts. Alexander Schwolow could be forgiven for thinking life at Hearts is akin to a stroll in Saughton Park. The German goalkeeper has enjoyed three relatively straightforward outings to begin the Scottish chapter of his career, although tougher examinations no doubt lie in wait.

Hearts beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox, Falkirk 3-0 at Tynecastle Park, and then Hibs 1-0 in the Edinburgh derby since signing their new keeper as a free agent. He made saves during all three of those fixtures without being bombarded or severely tested for a sustained period of the game. That has left some fans wondering what he might be like when forced to exert himself to full capacity.

The Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is content seeing the 33-year-old involved only sporadically. He is more than confident his new keeper will cope under pressure when the time comes. How good is he? Let’s wait and see, is the approach at Riccarton right now. “I'd rather go the full season without him needing to deal with too much drama. I think he has just quietly gone about his work,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News.

““Alex would be first to acknowledge that he's played his part in each of the victories and that's his job, but the team has done well ahead of him. When called upon, I think he's been very safe, confident, secure and calm. He can be pleased with his contribution. He's come into a different country, the season is up and running and he hadn't been playing a lot. It feels like he's been here a lot longer because he's just fitted in quite seamlessly. Obviously, results help but I think he's done well. You don't want your keeper to be overly stretched and overly busy.”

Schwolow replaced Zander Clark in goal for Hearts, with Craig Gordon now nearing full fitness after injury struck back in May. Schwolow has developed a quick and strong understanding with defenders since stepping into the side. Hearts’ goalkeeper and back four remained consistent for the last three matches, allowing Oisin McEntee, Craig Halkett, Stuart Findlay and Stephen Kingsley to build relationships with the new face behind them.

“He's training every day with these boys, we're going through certain drills together, but he isn't daft,” McInnes pointed out. “He's a keeper and he's judged on performances, as we all are. It's nice to know we've had three clean sheets, it's brilliant for confidence. You know and I know it's not just down to a goalkeeper and a back four. It's down to a whole team functioning properly.

“Last Saturday was a case in point against Hibs. They didn't have too many attacks, it was mainly transitions and set-plays into our box. Our line was good to play [Martin] Boyle offside and our first contacts were good when balls were thrown into our box. On one occasion, Oisin just breaks his stride a wee bit and checks his run and Boyle gambles, but otherwise we were actually secure. It was a tough game with a lot of good players in the Hibs team but we actually defended pretty well and Alexander is a part of that, obviously.”