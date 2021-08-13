Hearts: Cameron Devlin signing latest, injury update and praise for season ticket sales

Cameron Devlin is close to joining Hearts. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Robbie Neilson confirmed a deal had been agreed with the Australian midfielder to join from Newcastle Jets despite not having played for the A-League club following his switch from Wellington Phoenix.

The transfer, however, is far from straightforward.

A UK visa application and the necessary paperwork have to be approved and completed, while the 23-year-old was part of Australia’s Olympic team in Tokyo which required a period of isolation on return.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things are moving along ahead of the club bringing him to Edinburgh.

“Cameron has his date for his visa application, a few days’ time, and he has just come out of isolation today because he had to do his 10 days after coming back from the Olympics,” Neilson said.

“We wait for the outcome of the visa application then hopefully fly him over."

While there will be no new faces in the Hearts squad which travels to face Celtic on Sunday in the Premier Sports Cup, a return is likely for Stephen Kingsely.

The defender missed Saturday's 2-1 win over St Mirren with an illness.

“Kingsley is fine, he’s trained the last couple of days so will be OK for the weekend,” Neilson confirmed.

“[Liam] Boyce and Gary Mackay-Steven are also both fine, both trained.

"We’re in decent nick, in terms of injuries.”

Meanwhile, Hearts will be back in league action a week on Sunday with Aberdeen coming to Tynecastle Park.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the City of Edinburgh Council had granted the club permission to open the ground to its capacity.

Following that news, the club revealed they had broken through the 12,000 season-ticket barrier on Friday.

Neilson wants to use the fan backing to build momentum and a winning team.

“That’s brilliant,” he said.

"We held off just a little to see what was going to happen with the return of fans to games. Now it’s opened back up again, it’s great and it’s about building momentum, winning games, fans want to see the team win.

"We have managed that so far and we just need to keep doing it.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.