Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Australian midfielder knows what is at stake on Sunday

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The losers from Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road will remain bottom of the William Hill Premiership. Consequently, there has seldom been a greater incentive for Hearts and Hibs to pursue victory. A draw would leave both teams level on six points at the foot of the league, although Hibs would still be below Hearts due a to marginally poorer goal difference. The stakes are high and there are different pressures on those involved.

Hibs head coach David Gray is under intense scrutiny from supporters after just one win in nine matches. Last weekend’s collapse at Tannadice, where a 2-1 lead in stoppage-time was converted into a 3-2 loss, is the latest calamity for Gray and his players. Across the Capital, Hearts endured enough disasters of their own but new manager Neil Critchley has so far looked a shrewd acquisition. He has two wins from two games in charge, with six goals scored and none conceded. Thursday’s UEFA Conference League triumph over the Cypriots of Omonoia Nicosia raised hopes for a long-term maroon revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Road is a major test for the new regime. It seems ridiculous that Hibs and Hearts are propping up the Premiership at the end of October, but none of the clubs could argue they deserve to be higher. Results and performances have largely been grim. Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin doesn’t shy away from the truth when discussing the pressures involved. There is a demand on Hearts to win in Leith for their own agenda, although Hibs are probably under greater strain at this specific moment in the season.

“I think we won't focus too much on what's going on with them or whatever because we're back on the league duty now. We're in our own situation,” Devlin told the Edinburgh News. “We're at the wrong end of the table for any Hearts side. It's obviously not been good enough, so we switch the Europe focus off and go straight to the league. It doesn't matter who it's against, we just want to get three points, climb back up that table and be where we know we should be.

"It hasn't been good enough by any means. It's just so important to go there with a good gameplan like we will. We'll start focusing on that, looking at how we can exploit them and how we can beat them. We'll go there and be ready to pick up three points.

“Preparation for this game has already started. As soon as Thursday’s game finishes, it's: ‘Congratulations on the win but we've got a massive game on Sunday that we're all going to be ready for.’ Being in Europe, that's the thing you work so hard for all season - but it's so important to then back it up on the Sunday, whether it's a derby or whatever it is. We are back in on Friday recovering and raring to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts will encounter a wounded animal in their own den when they confront Hibs. Devlin isn’t paying too much attention to form, however. “Derbies are funny, aren't they? Whether you're 20 points above them, 10 points above them or equal points down at the wrong end of the table, as soon as the derby comes that's all forgotten. It's just a scrap and a fight.

“We want to rise above that and play some good football. Obviously, we're going to their house so we're going to have to be disciplined and pick our moments. I think derbies are interesting games. We really want to stick to our gameplan, which I'm sure we'll look at and just be a good team like we've shown in the past couple of games.”

Gray and his assistant Liam Craig were in attendance at Tynecastle to watch Hearts overcome Omonoia. Devlin is slightly unsure what overall impression he will have taken away. “I'm not sure, to be honest,” he said. “I think as a manager, any derby is high-tempo. It's a million miles an hour. Most of the derbies I've been a part of haven't been the best games, to be honest. Both teams have good players but they haven't actually been very good footballing games.

“I think, usually, the team that keeps their head the most is the team that usually comes out on top. I thought we were good on Thursday. I thought we had good energy and picked our moments to press at the right time because they were obviously a decent team. I think that's what he [Gray] will think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Critchley’s impact, Devlin expects further improvement over the coming weeks. “When the gaffer came in, he tried to simplify a lot for us. Him coming in, it could be hard because we hadn't won a game and we were playing quite poorly. That's on us as players, to be honest, because we know we're good players. We've got great depth. I've said it before, it's a really good changing room and that's on us.

"I think he's come in, brought a new energy and a real focus and structure on how he wants us to play. It's shown in the first two games that he's been in charge, which is really exciting. With more time and more practice with what him and Mick [Garrity, assistant coach] and the staff want us to do, we'll get better. It's just about drilling, you know, doing the simple things well, which I feel like we have done in the past two games. He's been really good and it's just about us as players taking that responsibility and doing it out on the park.”

European atmospheres at Tynecastle become extra memorable when accompanied by a win and Thursday was no exception. Devlin inspired last year’s win over Rosenborg and feels the Omonoia tie was comparable. “Yeah, it was. Considering how the start of the season went, and then obviously there's been change and we had a good result on the weekend, there was a real feel-good factor about Thursday night,” he explained.

“I don't know what it was. When we rocked up and we were all warming up and the crowd started to come in, you could kind of sense it was going to be one of those famous Tynecastle nights. They are the nights you want to give the fans. I think the Rosenberg one was obviously really special. But I think Thursday, considering the way we played for the majority of the game and the noise that the support made, that was definitely felt out there as a player and just spurred us on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin’s relentless industry was just one of many features on the night. “I think we were all knackered, out on our feet, but having that backing and noise, it just makes you keep going. It was really special and a really good performance, I thought. We were defensively sound when we needed to be. It was super special.”