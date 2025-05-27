Australia midfielder is excited about season 2025/26 in Scotland

It would be reasonable to assume that Cammy Devlin is Derek McInnes’ type of player. Competitive, aggressive, energetic and technically capable, the Hearts midfielder is entitled to feel fairly confident about the future under the new head coach. He must wait until next month to begin pre-season training with McInnes in charge, but he already knows what to expect.

McInnes’ teams at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen were assertive and combative with a physical edge. They could also play attacking football, often with wide players flanking a mobile striker. Hearts need that combination of steel and pace after finishing seventh in this season’s Scottish Premiership, hence the decision to lure McInnes from Rugby Park for his experience within the league.

Devlin’s Hearts midfield colleague, Beni Baningime, declared his feelings on facing McInnes’ Kilmarnock team earlier this month. “I hate playing Kilmarnock. I hate it. They're so hard to play against,” he remarked. “If that's what we're going to be in terms of being hard to beat, honestly I love that because you need that in your team. If your manager is driving that then that's going to be absolutely brilliant for us.”

Devlin feels similarly. He spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News on what he anticipates from the new manager. “Derek McInnes' teams, I wasn't here when he was at Aberdeen, just at Kilmarnock,” said the Australian. “They're very well set up, they're very disciplined in their structure. I agree with Beni in the way that they're really hard to play against. Definitely, that's a compliment in terms of they may not play the prettiest stuff at times, but they still play good football. They've got good football players.

“Kilmarnock play on the astro so, first of all, it's hard to play football on that at the best of times. But they do play some good stuff when they do. When they're quite direct, they've got the big players up front and wingers that are quite direct. They play to their strengths is what I believe. As a coach, that's what you've got to do. You get the best out of the players you've got.

“I think, since he's been at Kilmarnock and since I've played against him, their wide players have probably been their biggest threats. At the end of the day, I'm not a manager, but I feel like you've got the set of players. You can obviously sign players, but you've got to play to the strengths of the players that you've got. I feel like he does that really well. I think he got Kimarnock promoted and then they made Europe last season. That's a massive achievement. I feel like he'll be great at Hearts.

“I look at every manager I've had at Hearts. Robbie [Neilson], the one who brought me over, I feel like I owe him a lot because he brought me over here. Naisy [Steven Naismith] came in, got us third place and got us in Europe, so those were some great memories. When Neil [Critchley] came in, I think there were some games that we were really good. We had some European games that we played, I remember. We were really good. I'm sure he [McInnes] will be a great fit. I just hope he likes me.”

SPFL Premiership’s tough battler knows Hearts must improve for season 2025/26

It would be a surprise if he didn’t. Devlin’s honest endeavour makes him one of the Premiership’s fiercest competitors. He doesn’t shirk responsibility in adversity and candidly acknowledges that Hearts’ season simply has not been up to standard. Winning the final four league games under interim head coach Liam Fox offered hope going into the summer as McInnes picks up the reins.

“We haven't had that feeling of winning a few games in a row for much of the season,” admitted Devlin. “I think we went on a little spell where we won a few but it's just that winning feeling. Since I've been at Hearts, we have gone on runs and that winning feeling has become the norm. This season, it hasn't for whatever reason. It is what it is. We're in the situation that we've put ourselves in and just have to deal with it.

“I feel like the only way to get over it is by being positive and sticking together and being a together, a tight-knit group, which we are. We all know Foxy really well. He's got a good relationship with everyone. He's a top coach that knows his stuff and he got us really well drilled. We had him previously for a few games so we knew what's expected. And secondly, he's a top guy, which is something that you want to play for him.

“He's just a great bloke and he simplified a lot of things. When he came in, we had four games left and he's just gone back to basics. We got Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] back in amongst the goals. I feel like that winning feeling is just nice to get. Important as well to finish the season strongly. You want to go into the summer on a high.

“Like I said, the season is what it is. We've had two managers, Naisy and Neil, but that's on us as players. You get instructions to go and take out a gameplan. Ultimately, as players, we've had to be better. In my opinion, and I think the boys will agree with me, I think there have been too many games where us as players and us as a group haven't been good enough to get results.

“Then you get that winning feeling back. Things start to feel easier. There have been so many games this year where there's so much pressure riding on it. It's hard to play in those games. When you're at Hearts, I've said so many times, you have to stand up and be counted. Pressure is a privilege. As a kid, you want to be in that position, being a professional footballer and playing in these big games.

“We've had the season we had for a lot of reasons but, like I said, I think us as players have really had to have been better. And I feel in the last few games, we have been. Everyone's been playing really good. When you get that bit of momentum, you get confidence. Everyone gets confidence. You bounce off each other. Things start to feel a lot easier.”

Scottish Cup red card recalled - Devlin now back in Australia

Devlin overcame a devastating red card in the Scottish Cup semi-final to play his part in the last few games. The sense of injustice still lingers following referee John Beaton’s decision to dismiss the player for a second yellow card when he caught Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara. Hearts were already down to 10 men after Michael Steinwender’s first-half red card. Two minutes after Devlin trudged off the field near the end of extra-time, Aberdeen scored to secure their place in the final. They beat Celtic on penalties to lift the trophy on Saturday.

Hearts sacked Neil Critchley a week after losing that semi-final and then began the process which led to McInnes’ appointment. It’s been a frenetic period and Devlin is still processing it all. “This is what I mean about football, it's such a fine margins,” he explained. “I feel like if that moment doesn't happen where I get sent off, we'd probably go to pens. That moment, just the feeling of that game was: We're going to win. It's just such small margins and it's horrible to see anyone lose their job.

“That feeling, walking off the pitch in that semi-final, was probably the lowest I've ever felt in football because of the hard work and the effort all the boys put in. We had 10 men for however long it was, 100 minutes or whatever. I believe that it was the wrong decision but, at the end of the day, it was the decision so you can't help but feel like you've let your team down.

“There was a lot riding on that because it could have been quite special knowing that we had a cup final ahead. It's just one of those things. Football is a really harsh game and I feel like this season it's probably just been so harsh in every moment it possibly could be. It's just been like every time we could get punished, it's happened. That's just been the story of the season. Like I say, as hard as it is, and honestly it's really hard, you've got to dust yourself off. You just feel sorry for yourself for 48 hours, and I definitely did that.

“I was really gutted, upset, but I'm quite lucky I get to come into work and I've got a special group of boys that put their arm around me. My family are the best so they all look after me. All I want to do is just play football. I love being out on the pitch playing football and having fun. And I feel like in the last few games it's definitely felt like I'm having fun with my mates.”

Devlin is now back in his native Australia visiting friends and family whilst preparing to attend his brother’s wedding. In a few short weeks he will return to Edinburgh ready to see if another marriage between Hearts and Derek McInnes is a success.

