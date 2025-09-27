Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland breaks the SPFL goalscoring record

Scotland striker moves clear in the scoring charts against Falkirk

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland today broke the Scottish Professional Football League scoring record as he struck his 163rd goal. Previously tied on 162 with Rory McAllister, Shankland’s strike this afternoon for Hearts against Falkirk took him clear in the scoring charts since the SPFL was founded in 2013.

His tally includes goals for Dunfermline, St Mirren, Morton, Ayr United, Dundee United and Hearts. The forward’s efforts for formative club Queen’s Park came before the SPFL era, while he didn’t find the net for Aberdeen. An impressive scoring record with Hearts drove Shankland level with McAllister and he has now broken the record with this afternoon’s strike.

He took possession from Falkirk’s Henry Cartwright 30 yards from goal and stepped forward to unleash an unstoppable low drive beyond goalkeeper Scott Bain on 41 minutes. That put Hearts 2-0 up at-half-time following Alexandros Kyziridis’ stunning 25-yard opening goal.

