The former Ipswich midfielder made eleven appearances for the Jambos last year during his loan spell from Charlton

An ex Hearts and Charlton Athletic player is currently undergoing a trial at a Scottish Championship side after a brutal injury to former Hibee, Stephen Mallan.

Boss Simo Valakari has had a good start to life in the Championship with St Johnstone, as the Perthshire side sit top of the table after four games, accumulating ten points. Despite this, with Mallan being sidelined for up to three months, The Saints boss has had to take new measures in order to find midfield reinforcements.

The former St Mirren and Hibs man has opened up about his injury problems in the past and even admitted that he considered retiring when tearing his plantar fascia in 2023, side-lining him for 18 months. While Mallan’s current ankle injury doesn’t look to be quite as severe, the St Johnstone boss isn’t wasting any time in finding a replacement.

Former Jambo Fraser starts trial with St Johnstone

After his six month loan spell with Hearts came to an end in the summer of 2024, Scott Fraser moved to Dundee. However, the midfielder only spent a season at Dens Park before being released by the club in June. Since then, Fraser has kept himself busy by training with Highland League side, Brechin City but now looks as if he could be making the step back up to the Championship

According to The Courier, Fraser trained with St Johnstone for the first time this week, as he becomes a trialist for Valakari’s side. Following the injury to Mallan, the addition of the former Jambo couldn’t come at a better time. Fraser himself has had trouble with injuries of late, as towards the end of his Dundee career he had an operation on his groin. It is for this reason the midfielder ‘opted not to rush into things’ in terms of finding a new club, despite several teams being interested.

Fraser’s experience can help Saints’ promotion rally

In signing Scott Fraser, St Johnstone will be adding a player to their ranks with a wealth of experience, not just in Scotland but south of the border as well. Other than Charlton, the midfielder also had spells at Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and MK Dons, he was Players’ Player of the Year for the latter in 2021.

In Scotland, he was part of the Dundee United team that won the Challenge Cup in 2017. Ironically, The Tangerines beat St Mirren in the final, whose centre midfielder that day was Mallan.