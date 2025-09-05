Everything you need to know about the first Edinburgh Derby of the season

Hearts manager, Eva Olid and Hibs boss, Grant Scott are preparing for this weekend’s Capital City Cup clash in what promises to be a cracking fixture.

The last time the teams faced each other in the SWPL, it was the Leith side who were the victors as they look to keep their momentum going after winning the title last season. Domestically, The Hibees have picked up from where they left off last season, winning their opening two matches comfortably against Aberdeen and Partick Thistle, respectively.

On the other side of the city, Hearts have had a solid start to their SWPL campaign, despite a difficult run of early fixtures. The Jambos faced both Rangers and Celtic in their opening matches, gaining a point against the former. Olid’s side managed to properly kickstart their season last Sunday in a 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the weekend’s SWPL Capital City Cup clash between Hearts and Hibs women:

When and where is the Capital City Cup match?

The match will take place on Sunday, 7th September at Tynecastle Park. Kick off is scheduled for 13:10 (BST).

Will the Capital City Cup match be televised?

Yes, the clash in Gorgie will be broadcast live on BBC Alba. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

How much are tickets for the Capital City Cup clash?

Absolutely nothing! Thanks to the generosity of investment management firm, Baillie Gifford, Sunday’s Derby will be free for both sets of supporters. Fans have an optional donation of £3, £5 or £10 will be available to support the women’s team.

What has Eva Olid had to say ahead of the Capital City Cup match?

The Hearts boss claimed she wants to see her team play more of a possession-based style of football. She said: “for me, it's play with the ball, like all the players involved in that, because you know some teams play just for one, I want everyone involved in winning games. And for that, our style is with the ball, building up from the back and playing a football that the players can enjoy.”

What has Tegan Bowie had to say ahead of Capital City Cup match?

Hibs forward, Tegan Bowie has highlighted the importance of a good support for The Hibees at Tynecastle on Sunday. She said, “support is massive here for us. We hear the fans every week. I think coming here to an away stadium, we need as much support as we can get.”