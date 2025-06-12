Edinburgh club had a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in the SPFL

Torrents of abuse raining down on Hearts directors became almost a weekly occurrence last season. Supporters turned on senior officials during the worst start to a campaign in club history, including an early League Cup exit, then a catastrophic European elimination, derby defeats against Hibs and, finally, a seventh-place Premiership finish. One man suffered the brunt of the flak.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay endured months of unforgiving criticism which still continues as Hearts prepare for season 2025/26. There is a new management team led by Derek McInnes, plus four permanent signings with several more to follow. McKinlay, however, remains a focal point for fans’ ire. Chants against him and chairwoman Ann Budge were heard several times at matches last year as some Tynecastle followers called for boardroom change.

As a former Scottish Football Association executive, public carping is not new to McKinlay. He is determined not to be derailed in efforts to restore Hearts to a challenging position. In the third of an exclusive three-part interview with the Edinburgh News, he explained the impact of vocal condemnation from fans.

“It's not nice, it's very stressful,” said McKinlay. “I've got pretty high resilience because of previous roles I've done. I'd like to think that it's not really personal. I know it's aimed at me personally or aimed at others personally, but what do I mean by ‘it's not personal’? Well, as far as I'm aware, no-one that's sang my name or shouted my name or abused me actually knows me. Once people abuse you who know you, that's a very different situation.

“These are people who are, understandably, massively frustrated with what they've seen this season and they want to take that out on someone. I totally understand it. I don't like it of course because it's aimed at me, but I totally understand it. Football is a hugely passionate sport and, for a huge number of our fans and fans of other teams, this is their life.

“During the week, they may work in a job which they just do to genuinely almost make money so they can come to the football and pay for their season ticket. I'm well aware that when we don't perform on the pitch, we've ruined their week, we've ruined their weekend. They're angry and they're frustrated.

Anger at Hearts and the quest for SPFL success in Scotland with Tony Bloom’s £10m

“I can assure them that I'm also angry, I'm also frustrated, but they are entitled to their views. They're entitled to be angry at me. All I can say back is that I genuinely am working as hard as I can, trying my best for this club and I believe that I can help us and have helped us up to now have some success. We've had a bad season but we will bounce back from that. I'm also the first to admit - and I don't think anyone that I know could say anything else - but we all make mistakes. The big thing about any mistakes you make in life is that you learn from them and you go forward.

“I think in life these days - football very much so - you're almost not allowed to make a mistake. Second chances aren't given in life any more, you're cancelled immediately. I'm not talking about football, I'm talking more generally in society. I find that quite disturbing actually that people make a mistake or whatever and that's it, they shouldn't be entitled. It's almost like, 'well that's it, fire them, end of their shelf-life,' and I struggle with that. This is a tough sport, it's a passionate sport and our fans are entitled to their passion.”

While others might question their own longevity or desire to continue amid such pressure, McKinlay’s resolve is clear. He feels Hearts are embarking on an exciting new chapter with Tony Bloom’s £10m investment and Jamestown Analytics’ involvement. He insisted he has not thought about walking away from Tynecastle.

“No, not at all. I love working at this club, I love working in football,” he said. “I'd give anything to bring success to this club. If I thought I couldn't do the job or I wasn't good enough to do the job or I couldn't take us through the next stage, then I would give thought to it but as I sit here right now, I think I can. I think even the fact that we've got to this stage, having investment from someone, the whole analytics piece, I'm sure the fans must appreciate that hasn't just happened.

“For us to get to here, there's been a lot of work by me, other members of the board and my team. The guys who work in my team put in a huge amount of work to get us the best front-of-shirt sponsor we've ever had, the best kit deal we've ever had, the stadium we've got out there now.

“You compare that to others - and I totally understand that if the men's first team have a bad season then no-one really is interested in all that other stuff. But we have a lot of really good things going on here, so we just need to get the number one thing right now and that's what I'm absolutely committed to doing.”

