Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts are finalising their second capture of the January transfer window with Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser heading north. The two clubs have agreed a loan deal until the summer which should be completed this week.

Fraser, 28, has played 22 times for Charlton this season but the English League One club are willing to let him return to Scotland. He came through the youth system at Dundee United and played on loan at Airdrie before moving to England in 2018. He has since played for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts feel his attacking qualities can strengthen their midfield following Andy Halliday's loan move to Motherwell and Alex Lowry's return to Rangers. Motherwell were also keen on Fraser and held talks with Charlton but Tynecastle officials have moved quickly to agree terms on a loan until the end of the season.

They secured their first signing of the window when defender Dexter Lembikisa arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fraser is set to become the second new arrival. He is expected in Edinburgh imminently to sign paperwork and begin the next phase of his career.

If his registration is processed in time, Fraser could be involved in Tuesday night's Premiership match against Dundee at Tynecastle. Hearts resumed competitive action on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round. They now face successive home matches against Dundee and Aberdeen as they look to stretch their advantage in third place in the league table.