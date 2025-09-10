Hearts coach Derek McInnes named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month

Tynecastle boss gets reward for strong start to season 2025/26

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for August after taking the club to the top of the league. Three wins and a draw from his opening four league matches saw McInnes lift the award in recognition of the Edinburgh side’s early prowess.

McInnes took charge at Tynecastle Park in May and made 11 new signings during the summer transfer window in order to strengthen the Hearts first-team squad. They finished seventh last year and, combined with £9.86m of investment from Tony Bloom, were eager to return to a challenging position this season.

They opened the 2025/26 Premiership with a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tynecastle, then beat Dundee United 3-2 at Tannadice. After recovering from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell at home, they completed a 2-1 triumph at Livingston before the international break.

McInnes was keen to point out the teamwork at Riccarton which has led to him being named Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month. “It’s nice to win an award but it’s really all about the team’s performances,” he told the Hearts website. “We've had a good start, and hopefully we can build on it, but any individual award is down to good staff and players, and the team doing well.”

Hearts travel to Ibrox this Saturday hoping to continue their encouraging start against a Rangers team which has yet to win a league match this season. New manager Russell Martin has overseen four draws so far against Motherwell, Dundee, St Mirren and Celtic. As a result, his team are currently seventh in the Premiership table.

New transfers still settling into Scottish Premiership

McInnes is still helping Hearts’ new recruits settle into life at Riccarton as most of them have no previous experience of Scottish football. Centre-back Stuart Findlay and midfielder Oisin McEntee are two exceptions, with striker Elton Kabangu’s loan from last season converted into a permanent transfer.

McInnes admitted there is not a lot of time to dwell on the change of environment for foreign players. Ibrox will host a large crowd near the 50,000 mark, generating a hostile atmosphere in which Hearts will require calm heads to cope.

“I would say it is a different league, but we knew that when we signed them,” said McInnes of the new players. “The expectation is for all the players to adapt quickly. We don't have the luxury in our game to be too understanding of that. It's like: ‘Come on, this is a league and this is how you need to play in it.’ For the vast majority it's been absolutely fine, but I do think it's been a wee bit of an eye-opener for one or two. They've had a good look at it now. They see how we train. We try to be competitive through our training. There's not a lot of time to wait.”

