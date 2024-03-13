Hearts coach's absence explained: 'The whole thing has to be linked'

Hearts coach Gordon Forrest missed Monday's Scottish Cup win at Morton through illness and was replaced in the technical area by the club's B team manager Liam Fox. The change was described as "seamless" by the Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith, who is keen to see all Riccarton staff working closer together.

Naismith has attempted to link the Hearts first team, B team and under-18 squads to allow a clearer pathway for promoting youngsters. Fox is often involved with the senior group and regularly provides analysis at Hearts' Premiership matches.

He stepped in when Forrest called off ahead of the cup tie at Cappielow, working alongside Naismith and his assistant, Frankie McAvoy. Kenneth Vargas' late goal won the game for Hearts and took them into the semi-finals, where they will meet Rangers.

"Gordon was ill so Foxy stepped in. He travels to most games with us and gives us some input from the stands. It was seamless having him come in," Naismith told the Edinburgh News. "That's one of the things we have been doing behind the scenes - the whole thing has to be linked.

"That might be unit training sessions in the afternoon, where Foxy might be involved with first-team and B team boys, or whether it's on a matchday. It keeps a good flow of information going through and it goes down to the under-18s coaches as well."

